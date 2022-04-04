Jacksonville’s best pet bakery: Bark on Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a one-stop shop that will meet all of your pup’s needs!

Bark on Park has been voted Jacksonville’s best pet bakery! Bark is an upscale dog boutique and retreat in Jacksonville that specializes in grooming, daycare, boarding and training.

They also have a long list of unique products, premium foods and a bakery!

“Bark specializes in hand-crafted cookies, birthday cakes, pizzas, and ice cream,” the website reads. “Treats are made with human-grade organic ingredients. Bakery items change weekly and make the perfect gift for any occasion!”

Bark also has a “Bark Cookie Club” where pup parents can pay $20 a month for unlimited treats! So cool!

Bark has two locations: Five Points and Springfield.

Click here for more information.

