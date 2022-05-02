Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Angie’s Subs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You could say it’s a neighborhood staple in Jacksonville Beach — and Angie’s Subs truly makes one heck of a hoagie.

Be warned — if you’re heading there right at lunchtime, you might have a bit of a wait! But good things come to those who are patient. (Or, you can call ahead so it’s ready when you get there!)

Apart from the fantastic subs, you’ll love the old-school feel of the dining room — and the friendly staff is also a plus.

As Angie’s says, if you haven’t eaten here, you haven’t lived! Head to their Facebook page for a closer look at those superb subs.

Address: 1436 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Runners up:

2) Vic’s Sandwich Shop 3) Firehouse Subs