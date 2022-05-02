69º

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best surf shop: Sunrise Surf Shop

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Sunrise Surf Shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready to hit the beach but forgot your gear? Don’t worry, Jacksonville’s best surf shop is here to save the day!

Sunrise Surf Shop is your JaxBest winner for best surf shop and it’s no mistake. The core surf and skate shop, located in Jacksonville Beach, sells everything under the sun!

Forgot your sunglasses? They have them. Forgot your swimsuit? They’ve got it. Need a new surfboard? They sell them!

The local retailer also sells paddleboards, skateboards, and other related apparel and accessories.

Click here to view products and for more information.

Address: 834 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Runners up:

2) Aqua East Surf Shop 3) Fort George Surf Shop

