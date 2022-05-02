Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the mood for some seafood with a great view?

Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant was voted Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining.

The dockside eatery catches and prepares fresh, local seafood daily, according to its website.

Customers can watch the boats offload fresh-caught seafood directly into our kitchen and then to your plate.

“Our casual atmosphere and breathtaking views in our Mayport location offer one-of-a-kind dining, which is why we are regularly recognized as the best seafood in the state,” Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant said.

Location: 4371 Ocean St, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 | Phone number: (904) 246-4911

