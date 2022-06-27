Best golf course: Jacksonville Golf & Country Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning for a third year, your choice for the city’s best golf course is none other than the beautiful Jacksonville Golf and Country Club.

Not only is the course pristine, but you’ll find seven sets of tees, including two family tees for young and aspiring players, meaning it’s a great course for the whole family!

If you’re new to the game and looking for lessons -- the course has you covered with three PGA professionals who are available year-round.

The expansive practice facility is also another reason both serious and casual players love the course.

To find our more about memberships and the other amenities, head to the country club’s website. Planning a wedding or another big event? They do that, too.

Location: 3985 Hunt Club Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Beach Golf Club 3) Eagle Landing Golf Club