Jacksonville’s best live music: Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Located in the heart of downtown Jacksonville, the Florida Theatre is your pick for the city’s best live music venue.

There is SO much history at the Florida Theatre. Construction began in June 1926, and it opened its doors about nine-and-a-half months later, when it proclaimed “Tonight’s the Night” in an advertisement inside the April 8, 1927 issue of the Florida Times-Union. When it began operations, admission was 25 and 50 cents for matinees -- and 25 and 60 cents at night.

More currently, it has been featured on national television, including Larry Willmore’s election special in 2012, Katt Williams Netflix comedy special in 2017 -- and in 2015, Lynyrd Skynyrd taped two nights for AXS TV, playing their first two albums.

Jacksonville area performers, like Gregg Allman, JJ Grey, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi have all played at the theatre on numerous occasions.

Head to its website to see some of the upcoming events!

Ad

Address: 128 E Forsyth St #300, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Runners up:

2) VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 3) Murray Hill Theatre