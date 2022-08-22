Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it’s made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood.

Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip restaurants, craft breweries and plenty of southern charm.

Adding to its historic charm, you'll find many majestic oaks providing shade along Springfield's residential streets. If you're someone who likes to ride bikes, you'll be happy to know Springfield was recognized as the most bikeable neighborhood in Jacksonville's urban core, according to WalkScore.com.

Springfield is also home to some of the city’s favorite annual events, including Jacksonville’s PorchFest. In November, PorchFest is a music festival held on the front of porches throughout Springfield and draws over 10,000 people to the neighborhood.

