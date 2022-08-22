Jacksonville’s best kayak or paddleboard launch site: Big Talbot Island State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking honors in 2022 as your favorite spot to head out on a kayak or paddleboard is Big Talbot Island State Park.

Located on State Road A1A North in Jacksonville, Big Talbot Island State Park features a ramp that’s open 24-hours a day, while the park itself is open 8 a.m. to sundown, 365 days a year.

If you don’t have a kayak, you can rent one from Kayak Amelia. This is the place to row, as the park is truly a sight!

“Big Talbot Island’s maritime hammock exhibits majestic live oaks draped in Spanish moss and an understory of saw palmetto,” according to the park. “Coastal erosion has created the park’s famous “boneyard beach,” which is covered with the silvered skeletons of trees that once grew near the shoreline.”

Head to its website for more information about paying the park a visit -- or click here to download a map of the park and the surrounding areas.

Runners up:

2) Fort Mose Historic State Park Launch 3) GTM Research Reserve Launch