Jacksonville’s best happy hour: The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s winner for Jacksonville’s best happy hour takes us to the Avondale neighborhood, where you’ll find The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

Happy hour at the Blue Fish is Monday through Friday, and it lasts from 3 p.m. all the way to 6:30 p.m. And it’s worth mentioning the specials aren’t just on drinks!

Bar bites included tacos, muscles — and of course their famous oysters. When it comes to cocktails and beers, there are deals galore on mixed drinks, beers and wines by the glass.

Head on over to its website to take a glance at the menu — and make sure you order an oyster shooter... (It really helps clear the sinuses!)

Photo: The Blue Fish Restaurant

Runners up:

2) Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden and Sausage House