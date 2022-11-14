Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!

What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.

It’s mission statement: “Deck The Chairs believes our Beaches is a beacon of light. We work throughout the year on Jax Beach Deck The Chairs creating new ways to interact and inspire young minds. We hope to be a catalyst sparking other communities in collaborative public/private creative partnerships that lift our next generation.”

Hundreds of volunteers and dozens of local businesses make the annual event possible!

Head to Deck The Chairs website to learn how to volunteer or be a sponsor.

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 3) Jacksonville Zoo and Garden’s “ZOOLights”