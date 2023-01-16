Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax

This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef.

Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”

The food he serves is what he grew up with out of his food truck. Word spread quickly, and the food truck earned several local awards.

“During their 2019 visit to South Florida, Carolina Jax won the People’s Choice award at Burger Beast’s Hamburger House Party competition earning them a spot at the exclusive Rachel Ray’s Burger Bash in 2020 and Bobby Flay’s Burger Bash in 2021 a part of the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival,” the website writes.

Those burgers you see on their social media pages -- they’re really that awesome. “What you see is always what you get,” Carolina Jax says.

Head to its website for a look at the menu.

Runners up:

2) Burger Barn 3) The Loop