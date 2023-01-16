Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Faith Jewelers

The family-owned Faith Jewelers in the Murray Hill neighborhood has received top honors this year as your choice for Jacksonville’s best jewelry store.

It was founded in 2004 by Gwen and JR Strickland. According to the jeweler’s website, Gwen has worked in the industry for 25 years — and her husband is a retired K-9 officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Their son, John-Frazier, handles custom jewelry designs. Brenda Nichols, a sales professional and gemologist graduated from the Gemological Institute of America. And Chaka Ridges, Faith Jewelers says, is a master bench jeweler and goldsmith.

Whatever the occasion — big or small — Faith Jewelers is a neighborhood spot for a large selection of fine jewelry! Head to its website to learn more.

Runners up:

2) Element Jewelry INC 3) Kingsley Jewelry