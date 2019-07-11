Best local trail winner: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens is a 120-acre urban woodland, and it’s the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local trail.

Trails within the Arboretum are graded easiest, moderate, and more difficult based on terrain and length. Whether you’re in the mood for a stroll or a vigorous walk, there’s over three miles of trails for you to adventure.

Putting it plainly, it’s easy to get your steps in here and unwind at the same time.

In addition to the trails, the Arboretum offers fun events and activities that are geared for the whole family. Check out its website for more information!