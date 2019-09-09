Best local restaurant for Mayport shrimp: Singleton’s Seafood Shack

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – Living in the River City, you might go cross-eyed at the number of options for seafood, but when it comes to finding great Mayport Shrimp, the 2019 JaxBest choice is Singleton's Seafood Shack.

Singleton's is a rustic fish camp that's been around in Mayport for decades offering some of the freshest seafood in Northeast Florida.

There's plenty of different ways to have your shrimp at Singleton's -- there's fried shrimp, steamed shrimp, blackened shrimp, grilled shrimp and even shrimp burgers. But if you're feeling something other than shrimp, the Food Network paid the restaurant a visit and recommends the blackened fish.

Bottom line, you can’t go wrong! Head to the restaurant’s Facebook page to find out more.