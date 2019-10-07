Vote for Jacksonville’s best barbecue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s no denying we love our barbecue in the south, and when it comes to getting some slow-n-low, there’re enough places around to make you go cross-eyed.

Having said that, we want to know your choice for the best local barbecue. If you're looking for some inspiration, our resident barbecue snob Cole Pepper put together a list of some of his favorites. Be sure to give that a gander.

NEED INSPIRATION?: Cole Pepper is a barbecue snob. Here are 5 of his favorite local spots

You can vote once per day from Sept. 28 through Oct. 11. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.

Please note that we are looking for locally owned and operated businesses. We will reject write-ins that do not have enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced the week of Oct. 19.