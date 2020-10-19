Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A rooftop bar that’s so nice, it’s been your pick twice! River and Post is your choice for Jacksonville’s best rooftop for the second year in a row.

The restaurant -- at the corner of Riverside Avenue and Post Street -- greets you at the door with a modern vibe. After you’ve taken the elevator to the top floor, take in the views of the St. Johns River and Downtown Jacksonville that gives you a view all the way out past TIAA Bank Field and on to the Dames Point Bridge.

Step up to the bar for a beer or a handcrafted cocktail.

The dinner menu? Top notch as well. Whether you pick something from the field or the sea, it’ll tempt your taste buds for more.