Best animal attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking to get up close and personal with animals, specifically some big cats? The first stop on your list should be the Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary, the 2019 JaxBest pick for best animal attraction.

The key focus of Catty Shack, a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers, is the rescue of cats from serious situations, and once an animal is taken in by the ranch, they have a loving, forever home.

The animals, which include tigers, lions, cougars, leopards, bobcats and coatimundis, are not bred or sold.

Daytime tours are every Thursday and Saturday, and night feedings are every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Reservations aren’t required, but highly suggested to avoid waiting in line!

To buy tickets, head to Catty Shack’s website.

