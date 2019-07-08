Best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s the first brewery in Yulee, and SJ Brewing Company is also the one spot taking the 2019 JaxBest award for best brewery.

With more than a dozen of its own creations on tap, SJ Brewing has you covered whether you like red ales, hoppy IPAs, dark porters or refreshing lagers.

And whether it’s casual conversation you’re looking for, perhaps a round of trivia or even yoga, SJ Brewing offers all of the above at select times. Check out the event list on its website!

