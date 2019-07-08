Best dog park: Julington Creek Animal Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taking the top spot and receiving the 2019 JaxBest award for best dog park is the Julington Creek Animal Walk.

The dog park gives your four-legged friend an entire 9 acres to stretch his or her paws, all without a leash. There are also pools, nature trails and a splash pad!

In addition, the facility, which has been caring for pets since 1975, is a full-service pet campus, meaning it’s equipped for boarding, day care and grooming.

And if you decide to board, you’ll be happy to know some come with webcams so you can keep an eye on your best friend.

For more information, head to Julington Creek Animal Walk’s website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.