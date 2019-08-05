Best family-friendly park: Alpine Groves Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for a place to enjoy a day outdoors with the family? Look no further than Alpine Groves Park, the 2019 JaxBest winner for best family-friendly park.

The St. Johns County park spans 54 acres and features nature trails, a playground, a fishing pier and butterfly gardens.

There’s also quite a bit of history to take in: The site was an orange grove homestead during the 19th century, when the citrus industry was booming. You’ll find relics from the 1800s including a citrus sorting shed and horse stables.

Leashed dogs are welcome at the park, which is open daily from dusk to dawn. Head to its website to plan your trip!

