Best kayak & paddleboard launch site: Little Talbot Island State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Living in the River City, chances are you've ventured out on the water, and if you're someone who loves water sports, you'll want to head to Little Talbot Island State Park, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best kayak and paddleboard launch site.

In addition to being your choice for the best launch site, there's a lot to discover at Little Talbot Island. It's one of a handful of undeveloped islands remaining in Northeast Florida.

You'll find more than five miles of pristine beaches and three miles of bike trails. You can also go camping!

Head to the park's website to book a campsite and download a map of the park!

