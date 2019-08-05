Best live music: Daily's Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It first opened its doors in May 2017, and in just two years, Daily’s Place has quickly become a popular venue to see a concert. It’s also the 2019 JaxBest choice for best live music.

The downtown venue shares space with the Jaguars’ flex field and connects to TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jags. It seats about 5,500 spectators, making it the second largest concert venue in Jacksonville, and it hosts private events too.

You can catch a concert at Daily’s Place just about any given week! Head to its website to see the upcoming list of bands.

