Best local historic neighborhood: Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It probably comes as little surprise to many that the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local historic neighborhood is Springfield.

Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip restaurants, craft breweries and plenty of southern charm.

Adding to its historic charm, you'll find many majestic oaks providing shade along Springfield's residential streets. If you're someone who likes to ride bikes, you'll be happy to know Springfield was recognized as the most bikeable neighborhood in Jacksonville's urban core, according to WalkScore.com.

Springfield is also home to some of the city's favorite annual events, including Jacksonville PorchFest. In Novemeber, PorchFest is a music festival held on the front of porches throughout Springfield and draws over 10,000 people to the neighborhood.

Head to VisitJacksonville's website to plan your trip to Springfield!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.