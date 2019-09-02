Best local sandbar: Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - Coming in as the 2019 JaxBest pick for best local sandbar is Huguenot Memorial Park, arguably one of the most picturesque beaches in the area.

If you're someone who likes to spend their leisure time soaking up the sun, you'll want to plan a weekend trip here. It's also one of only a few beaches in Northeast Florida that you can drive on.

A fun idea for the kiddos, or even just the adults, you can also plan a camping trip in the park! And if you're tying the knot, what better place to say "I do" than along the shoreline.

Take a look at the park's website for a full list of park fees and to find out how to reserve a spot for camping!

