Best public art: Guido van Helten's "Unity"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chances are you’ve seen it while you’re riding over the Hart Bridge into Downtown Jacksonville -- Guido van Helten’s “Unity” -- the 2019 JaxBest choice for best public art.

Van Helten said motivation for the mural, which looks over the North Florida Shipyard, “came through a search for subjects and a representation of the real soul of the city in the downtown of Jacksonville.”

During the Australian’s trip to Jacksonville, he met Connell, an activist and member of the Deaf Community and Sara, a Palestinian American. Both were speaking during a movement downtown for diversity, respect and tolerance, and both became the inspiration for the mural.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.