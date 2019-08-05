Best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: The Brix Taphouse

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - Planning on getting together with some friends on a Sunday to watch the Jaguars? Instead of staying at the house, why not get together at The Brix Taphouse, the 2019 JaxBest top pick for sports bar to watch the Jags.

The Brix has had a home in Jacksonville Beach since August 2006. In addition to an impressive cocktail and draft beer menu, it’s a great spot for food, especially if you’re looking for a late-night bite.

If the Jags are playing, chances are you’ll find a crowd to cheer the team to victory at The Brix! To take a look at the daily specials, which include $2 tacos on Tuesdays, head over to its website.

Facebook photo: The Brix Taphouse

