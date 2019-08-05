Best sunset views: Palms Fish Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the best view of a sunset in the Jacksonville, set your compass westwardly and head for Palms Fish Camp Restaurant, the 2019 JaxBest winner for best sunset views.

Known for its fresh local seafood, you can enjoy dinner and perhaps an adult beverage all while enjoying the sunset at Palms Fish Camp. It’s also a great spot for breakfast on the weekends, and at nighttime, chances are you can enjoy some live music to go along with that sunset.

The old-style fish camp features views of the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, which make the sunset especially picturesque.

Palms Fish Camp is so popular, it’s actually the winner of two JaxBest categories in 2019. You also picked it as the best place to dock and dine!

Head to the restaurant’s website for a full look at the menu and the weekly specials.

