Best surf spot: Jacksonville Beach Pier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When it comes to the best spot to soak up some sun and catch some waves, the Jacksonville Beach Pier took top honors, receiving the 2019 JaxBest award for best surf spot.

So, what makes it a good surf spot? It offers a variety of breaks to both the left and right of the pier. This helps thin the crowd. Incoming to high tide is best, and the break runs strong all year.

Plus, when you need to cool off, the bars are just a short walk away!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.