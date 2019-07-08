Best water sports rentals: Riptide Beach Services and Tours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taking the award for best water sports rentals in JaxBest for 2019 is Riptide Beach Services and Tours.

If you’re looking for a day of fun on the water, Riptide has you covered with two locations in Fernandina Beach. Its local guides are experienced naturists and experts in water sports.

Take a tour on a catamaran, private boat, kayak, standup paddle board or even a beach bike.

Plus, all the guides take free photos during your tour, so you don’t miss a moment of the fun!

If you’re not looking for a tour, you can rent the equipment and take your own adventure. Check out Riptide’s website.

