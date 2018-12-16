Your picks: The full 2018 JaxBest winners list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For two months, viewers voted for their favorites in dozens of categories. We've tabulated the results and are proud to reveal the winners.

Automotive & Powersports: ATV Dealers

· Jacksonville Powersports First Place

· Duval Honda Tied for Second Place

· Jaguar Power Sports Tied for Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Detailing

· Prime Car Wash First Place

· Wash Ninja, Inc. Second Place

· Car Spa 360 Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Glass

· AmeriPro Auto Glass First Place

· Glass Doctor of Jacksonville Second Place

· Dj's Auto Glass Tied for Runner Up

· Florida Auto Glass Plus LLC Tied for Runner Up

· Pit Speed Auto Detailing Tied for Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Parts

· O'Reilly Auto Parts First Place

· GO Pull-It Second Place

· Duval Honda Parts Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Repair

· Euro Spec First Place

· Tire Outlet Second Place

· Pulido's Automotive Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Service

· Beach Plaza Auto Care First Place

· Dan's Auto Air Second Place

· 100% Tint Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Body Shop

· Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting First Place

· Breitling Autoworks Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Car Wash

· Beaches Car Wash & Gift Gallery First Place

· Charles & George's Car Wash Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Domestic Auto Dealers

· Beaver Chevrolet Tied for First Place

· Nimnicht Chevrolet Tied for First Place

· North Florida Lincoln Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Golf Carts

· Ponte Vedra Golf Carts First Place

· NasCarts Second Place

· XL Carts - Custom Golf Carts Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Imports Auto Dealers

· Beaver Toyota St. Augustine First Place

· Duval Honda First Place

· Coggin Nissan On Atlantic in Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up

· Lucas Honda of Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up

· O'Steen Volkswagen Tied for Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Jet Skis & Powerboats

· Raging Water Sports First Place

· CareFree Boat Club of Jacksonville Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Luxury Auto Dealers

· Claude Nolan Cadillac First Place

· Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville First Place

· Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Dealerships

· Adamec Harley-Davidson Jacksonville First Place

· Motorcycle Dealerships BMW Motorcycles of Jacksonville Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Events

· Adamec Harley-Davidson Bike Night First Place

· "Riding for our Kids @ PAL of Jax" (VEMA Second Place

· Ride for Zahara Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Parts and Accessories

· Cycle Gear First Place

· Jax Biker Gear Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Repair

· Jacksonville Motorcycle Service First Place

· Wrench Men Cycle Shop Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Pre-owned Auto Dealers

· Garber Automall First Place

· CarMax Second Place

· Autoline Preowned Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Specialty Auto Dealers

· Overby's Inc First Place

· World Imports USA/Lotus of Jacksonville Second Place

· Ryder Used Trucks Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Tires

· Discount Tires First Place

· Good Year Second Place

· Everything Automotive Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Towing Service

· Absolute Towing in Jacksonville First Place

· A & J Towing and Recovery Second Place

· Jax Discount Towing LLC Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Aerobics

· Orangetheory Fitness First Place

· Youthful Medical Spa Second Place

· Jazzercise Jacksonville Westside Fitness Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Barber

· Who'z Next Barber Shop and Salon First Place

· Prestige Barber Shop Second Place

· Bleach Please Salon Tied for Runner Up

· House of Shaves Barbershop Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Cheer & Gymnastics

· Bailey's Health & Fitness First Place

· Infinity AllStars Cheerleading Second Place

· Anytime Fitness Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness:

· Chiropractors Choice Chiropractic First Place

· Southside Chiropractic and Car Injury Clinic Second Place

· Silver Chiropractic and Wellness Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Cosmetic Surgery

· Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery First Place

· Jacksonville Cosmetic Surgery Center Tied for Second Place

· Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery: Snyder Brett MD Tied for Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Dance Studio

· Bravo School of Dance First Place

· Polly B Dance Academy Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Day Spa

· Jeannie Evan's Day Spa First Place

· The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Second Place

· Youthful Medical Spa Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Dental

· Carlson Dental Group First Place

· San Marco Dentistry Second Place

· Beaver Dental Care Tied for Runner Up

· Cavka Dental Center Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Gym

· Studio Jear Group Fitness First Place

· Trinity Fitness Southside Second Place

· Bailey's Powerhouse Gym Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Color

· Young Broke & Fabulous First Place

· TRUE HUE SALON STUDIO 116 Second Place

· Total Hair Experience Salon Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Extensions

· Fusion Salon First Place

· Sutra Salon Second Place

· Pampered & Polished Spa Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Removal

· LunchboxWax Riverside First Place

· CMA Medicine Second Place

· Ideal Image Jacksonville Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Salon

· Brick Haus Salon First Place

· San Marco Strands Second Place

· Total Hair Experience Salon Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Straightening

· MYDRY BLOWOUT BAR First Place

· Masters Touch Hair Salon Tied for Second Place

· Michele K Hair Straightening Tied for Second Place

· No.1 Hair Salon Tied for Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Manicure & Pedicure

· Bella Diva First Place

· Therapy Boutique and Nail Salon Second Place

· Nail Spa 2 Inc Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Martial Arts

· Atlantic Warriors Martial Arts First Place

· Alpha Dogs Martial Arts Second Place

· Watson Martial Arts, Inc. Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Massage

· Alpha School of Massage First Place

· Harmonious Bliss Tied for Second Place

· Massage Du Jour Tied for Second Place

· Beauty Massage Tied for Runner Up

· Massage Trinity Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Medical

· Island Doctors First Place

· Laser Loft Medical Spa Second Place

· Dr. Bonaquist Nocatee Tied for Runner Up

· Gulani Family Care Tied for Runner Up

· Homewatch CareGivers of Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Nutritional Services

· Preferred Nutrition Services First Place

· Nutrition & Wellness Across Tied for Second Place

· Therapy and Nutrition Services Tied for Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Personal Trainers

· Body Works Personal Training First Place

· Snap Fitness Second Place

· Fitness Lab Jax Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Pilates Studio

· Tehila's Pilates First Place

· Studio Jear Group Fitness Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Tanning

· Sol Us Tanning Riverside First Place

· Southside Spa & Tan LLC Second Place

· Florida Airbrush Tanning Tied for Runner Up

· Sea Shell Tanning Salon Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Tattoo & Piercing

· Inksmith & Rogers Tattoo Studio First Place

· Carribbean Connection Second Place

· Pure Imagination Arts Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Vision

· Vue Optical Boutique First Place

· Pearle Vision Second Place

· Vision Express Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Vitamins & Supplements

· The Vitamin Shoppe First Place

· Native Sun Natural Foods Market Second Place

· GNC Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Waxing

· LunchboxWax Riverside First Place

· The Wax Strip Second Place

· The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Weight Management

· Hormone Health Weight Loss & ReGenerative Therapy of Jacksonville First Place

· Alaric Health Beauty & Wellness Second Place

· LASER LOFT Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Yoga Studio

· Rebel Studio First Place

· Yoga Den Studio Second Place

· Big Fish Power Yoga Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Zumba

· Studio Jear Group Fitness First Place

Food: American

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

· Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place

· Extreme Burger's & Shakes Foodtruck Runner Up

Food: Bakery

· Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop First Place

· Sweet By Holly Second Place

· Sweet Theory Baking Co. Runner Up

Food: Barbecue

· The Bearded Pig First Place

· Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ Second Place

· Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q Runner Up

Food: Breakfast

· Grumpy's Restaurant First Place

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill Second Place

· Maple Street Biscuit Company Runner Up

Food: Brunch

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

· Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place

· Biscottis Runner Up

Food: Burgers

· DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place

· M Shack Second Place

· Cruisers Grill Runner Up

Food: Cakes

· Samantha Mayfair Cakes First Place

· Nothing Bundt Cakes Second Place

· Charmed Cakes Runner Up

Food: Chinese

· Hawkers Asian Street Fare First Place

· Chan's Chinese Restaurant Second Place

· China Kitchen Runner Up

Food: Coffee Shop

· Twisted Compass Brewing Co. First Place

· Bold Bean Second Place

· Southern Grounds & Co. Runner Up

Food: Cupcakes

· CamiCakes Cupcakes First Place

· Sweet By Holly Second Place

· Cupcakes by Darla Runner Up

Food: Donut Shop

· Donut Shoppe First Place

· The Mini Bar Second Place

· Good Dough Runner Up

Food: Ethnic – Other

· Sugar Cane Authentic Cuban Food First Place

· Kim's Korean BBQ Second Place

· JJ's Bistro De Paris Runner Up

Food: Ethnic Specialty Grocery

· Hala's Mideast Eatery and Market First Place

Food: Family Restaurant

· Vito's Italian Restaurant First Place

· Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place

· The Loop Pizza Grill Runner Up

Food: Food Trucks

· The Happy Grilled Cheese First Place

· Mr. Taco Truck Second Place

· The Potter's House Soul Food Bistro Runner Up

Food: Fresh Produce

· Freshfields Farm First Place

· Lucky's Market Second Place

· Earth Fare Runner Up

Food: Fries

· Five Guys First Place

· Burger Fi Second Place

· Cruisers Grill Runner Up

Food: Gourmet Food Products

· Tillman's Meat and Country Store First Place

· Grater Goods Second Place

· Raneri's gourmet, LLC Runner Up

Food: Gourmet Grocery

· The Fresh Market First Place

· Earth Fare Second Place

· Gourmet Dime LLC Runner Up

Food: Greek

· Greek Street Kitchen and Bar Tied for First Place

· Olive Tree Mediterranean Grille Tied for First Place

· Tabouleh Runner Up

Food: Ice Cream Shop

· Whit's Frozen Custard of Mandarin First Place

· Cold Stone Creamery Second Place

· Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Orange Park Runner Up

Food: Indian

· 5th Element Indian Restaurant First Place

· JaxSpice Second Place

· Maa Kitchen Runner Up

Food: Italian

· Vito's Italian Restaurant First Place

· Enza's Italian Restaurant Second Place

· Joseph's Pizza Runner Up

Food: Meal Prep and Delivery

· Gregory Paul's (Freshly Prepared Meals & Catering) First Place

· Catering by Liz Second Place

Food: Mexican

· Taco Lu First Place

· La Nopalera Second Place

· Campeche Bay Cantina Mexican Restaurant Runner Up

Food: Middle Eastern

· Hala's Mideast Eatery and Market First Place

· Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Second Place

· Zodiac Bar & Grill Runner Up

Food: Organic & Health Foods

· Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place

· Green Man Gourmet Second Place

· Diane's Natural Food Mart Runner Up

Food: Pies

· Me, Myself & Pies First Place

· Pie Heaven Bakery CafÃ© Second Place

· Amaretti Desserts LLC Runner Up

Food: Pizza

· V Pizza First Place

· Vito's Pizza Second Place

· Joseph's Pizza Runner Up

Food: Sandwich Shops

· Blue Boy Sandwich Shop First Place

· Huckleberry's Shack Tied for Second Place

· Spliffs Gastropub Tied for Second Place

Food: Seafood

· Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant Jax Beach First Place

· Julington Creek Fish Camp Second Place

· Seafood Kitchen Runner Up

Food: Steakhouse

· Ruth's Chris Steak House First Place

· Cowford Chophouse Second Place

Food: Sushi

· Crazy Sushi First Place

· Kazu Japanese Restaurant Second Place

· Sushi Factory Runner Up

Food: Sweets & Treats

· Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop First Place

· Amaretti Desserts San Marco Second Place

Food: Tacos

· TacoLu, Baja Mexicana First Place

· Corner Taco - Second Place

· Cantina Louie Tied for Runner Up

· Mr Taco Tied for Runner Up

Food: Thai

· Buddha Thai Bistro First Place

· Lemongrass Thai Bistro Second Place

· Sala Thai Restaurant Runner Up

Food: Vegetarian

· Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place

· Southern Roots Filling Station Second Place

Food: Vietnamese

· Bowl of Pho First Place

· A Bit of Saigon Tied for Second Place

· Pho Today Tied for Second Place

Food: Wine Shop

· Grape and Grain First Place

· Bernie's Wine Shop Second Place

· Wine Decadence Runner Up

Food: Wings

· DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place

· Dicks Wings & Grill Lakewood, 1610 University Blvd W. Jacksonville, FL 32217 Second Place

· Wing-It Runner Up

Lifestyle: Adult Education

· FSCJ Continuing Education Tied for First Place

· Painting with a Twist Tied for First Place

· St Johns River State College Runner Up

Lifestyle: Adult Living Communities

· Taylor Residences First Place

· Augustine Landing Second Place

· Anthem Lakes Runner Up

Lifestyle: Day Care

· Opk South Of Middleburg Inc First Place

· Kids World Academy Second Place

· Impact Learning Center Tied for Runner Up

· Rattles to Tassels Tied for Runner Up

Lifestyle: Family Entertainment

· Mystic Cornhole Company LLC First Place

· William LaVant Second Place

· Down by the Bank Runner Up

Lifestyle: Fitness

· Gett Itt First Place

· Trinity Fitness Southside Second Place

· Williams Family YMCA Runner Up

Lifestyle: Healthy Eating

· Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place

· Superfit Foods Second Place

Lifestyle: Music Lessons

· Jacksonville School of Music First Place

· Emergence School of Worship Second Place

Lifestyle: Podcasts

· Gators Breakdown First Place

· Backwater Hustle, The Fishing Podcast Second Place

· RAIA Podcast Runner Up

Lifestyle: Private/Charter Schools

· Christ's Church Academy First Place

· The Bolles School

Second Place

· Bishop Kenny Runner Up

Lifestyle: Professional Counseling

· Breakthroughs: Counseling & Recovery First Place

· Dr. Elliott B. Rosenbaum, Psychologist First Place

· D'Arienzo Psychological Group Runner Up

Lifestyle: Safety

· Dillman Driving School First Place

· Ritz Safety Second Place

· Full Source, LLC Runner Up

· Red Team Safety and Security Runner Up

· Sawyer Safety Supply Runner Up

Lifestyle: Summer Camps

· MOSH First Place

· Camp Chippewa Second Place

· Happy Acres Ranch Second Place

Lifestyle: Travel

· Cruise Planners - Lori Osgood First Place

· Avondale Travel

Second Place

· All Seasons Travel Runner Up

Lifestyle: Tutoring

· Hope Haven First Place

· Tutoring Club of Jacksonville Second Place

· Varsity Tutors Runner Up

Lifestyle: Volunteering/Charities

· Ronald McDonald House First Place

· Hands on Jacksonville Second Place

· The Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville Runner Up

Nightlife Beer Selection

· Bold City Brewery First Place

· Hamburger Mary's First Place

· Brewz Runner Up

· Keg and Coin Runner Up

Nightlife: Breweries

· Intuition Ale Works First Place

· Aardwolf Brewing Company Second Place

· Bold City Brewery Second Place

Nightlife: Brewpubs

· Wicked Barley Brewing Company First Place

· BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Second Place

Nightlife: Cigar Bars

· Island Girl Cigar Bar (Gate Pkwy, JAX) First Place

· Stogies Smoke Shop Second Place

Nightlife Craft Cocktails

· The Volstead First Place

· Manifest Distilling Second Place

· Flask and Cannon Runner Up

Nightlife: Dance Clubs

· Birdies First Place

Nightlife: Happy Hour

· River City Brewing Company First Place

· The Fish Company Second Place

· Sneakers Sports Grille Runner Up

Nightlife: Irish Pubs

· Lynch's Irish Pub First Place

· Culhane's Irish Pub Second Place

Nightlife: Late Night Eats

· Burrito Gallery Downtown First Place

· Pita Pit Second Place

· Time Out Sports Grill Runner Up

Nightlife: Live Music

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

· Maverick's At The Landing Second Place

· Mudville Grille Runner Up

Nightlife: Neighborhood Bars

· The Roadhouse First Place

· Cliff's Bar & Grill Second Place

Nightlife: Sports Bars

· DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place

· Sneakers Sports Grille Second Place

· Time Out Sports Grill Runner Up

Nightlife: Transportation

· Z-Trip First Place

· Checker Cab of Jacksonville Second Place

· EZ Airport Shuttle Runner Up

· The Wave Runner Up

Pets Animal Care

· First Coast No More Homeless Pets First Place

· Jacksonville Humane Society Second Place

· Pet Rescue North Runner

Pet: Dog Friendly Restaurants

· Green Room Brewing, LLC First Place

· Sandollar Restaurant Second Place

Pets: Dog Parks

· Dogwood Park First Place

· Poochies Second Place

· Monument Skate Park Runner Up

Pets: Grooming

· Kristine's Mobile Pet Spa First Place

· High Tailin' It Mobile Grooming LLC Second Place

· Bath House Pet Grooming Runner Up

Pets: Pet Boarding

· Dogtown First Place

· Camp Bow Wow Second Place

· BARK Runner Up

Pets: Pet Events

· Mega Pet Adoption First Place

· Julington Animal Walk Second Place

· Paw Prints in the Sand 5K Runner Up

Pets: Pet Friendly Apartments

· River City Landing First Place

· The Four at Deerwood Second Place

· Vera Luxury Living Second Place

Pets: Pet Sitting & Walking

· Vera Luxury Living Second Place

· Echo Pet Care First Place

· While You're Away First Place

· A Friend in the Woods Runner Up

· Dog Days & Cat Naps Pet Sitting & Dog Walking Runner Up

Pets: Pet Supplies

· Earth Pets First Place

· Salty Paws Healthy Pet Market Second Place

· Petland Jax Runner Up

Pets: Pet Training

· Sit Happens Jacksonville Dog Training First Place

· Karma K9 | Dog Training, Doggie Daycare & more Second Place

· Far Fetched Tales Dog Training Runner Up

· Unleash Fido Runner Up

Pets: Pet Waste Cleanup

· First Coast Scoopers First Place

· Doody Daddy Second Place

· Poop Butler Second Place

Professional Services: Accountants

· Christine Michel First Place

Professional Services: Attorneys

· Christine Michel First Place

· Law Offices of John M. Phillips Second Place

· Law Office of Robert Fishback Runner Up

· Spohrer & Dodd Runner Up

Professional Services: Banks

· Vystar Credit Union First Place

· Community First Credit Union Second Place

· Jax Metro A Division of Self-Help Credit Union Runner Up

Professional Services: Book Keepers

· North Florida Bookkeeping First Place

· Bookkeeping & Accounting of Florida Inc. Second Place

· KCCA Bookkeeping Services, LLC Runner Up

Professional Services: Credit Union

· VyStar Credit Union First Place

· Navy Federal Credit Union Second Place

· Community First Credit Union Runner Up

Professional Services: Insurance

· Ron Kuruvilla We Insure First Place

Professional Services: Mortgage Companies

· Bank of England Mortgage First Place

· Watson Mortgage Corp. Second Place

· Trustline Mortgage Runner Up

Professional Services: Payroll Services

· Paycor First Place

· Pat Rhodes Accounting Second Place

· Payroll Savvy Runner Up

Professional Services: Realtors

· Jax Homes First Place

· Heather Perez Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Second Place

· Root Realty Second Place

· Wendy Rodgers | Planet Realty & Management Second Place

· Malou Howland Berkshire Hathaway Runner Up

· The Kopp Group - REMAX Unlimited Runner Up

· Valerie Womble - REMAX Watermake Runner Up

Professional Services: Staffing Agency

· STAFFORCE First Place

· Metrix Staffing Second Place

· Spherion Second Place

Residential Services: Appliances

· Sloan Appliance Repair First Place

· Valerios Appliance Repair Second Place

· Easy Cut Lawns Runner Up

Residential Services: Contractors

· J. Lane Construction, LLC First Place

· Pro Construction Group, Inc Second Place

Residential Services: Electrical

· American Electrical Contracting, Inc. First Place

· Empire Electric Inc. Second Place

· All Service Electric Runner Up

Residential Services: Home Inspectors

· L&H Home Inspection Pros First Place

· Tabor Hill & Associates LLC Second Place

Residential Services: House Cleaning

· The Maids First Place

· Precision Cleaning & more Second Place

Residential Services: HVAC

· Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning First Place

· Brisk Air Heating & Cooling Second Place

· Cleanaire Mechanical Inc Second Place

· Huxham Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. Second Place

Residential Services: Landscaping

· Art of Natural Stone First Place

Residential Services: Painters

· The Painting Craftsmen First Place

· Jacksonville Painting Second Place

· MP Professional Service Corp Runner Up

· Pro Construction Group, Inc Runner Up

Residential Services: Pest Control

· Turner Pest Control First Place

· Nader's Pest Raiders Second Place

· Florida Pest Management Inc Runner Up

· Peninsular Critter Gitter Runner Up

Residential Services: Plumbing

· Bill Fenwick Plumbing Inc. First Place

· Affordable Plumbing Second Place

· Turner Plumbing Co Runner Up

Residential Services: Pool Services

· SurfSide Pools First Place

· ASP- America's Swimming Pool Company Second Place

· Paradise Pool Service Second Place

· Portofino Pool Second Place

Residential Services: Realtors

· The Kopp Group - REMAX Unlimited First Place

· EXIT Real Estate Gallery Second Place

· Watson Realty Corp. Atlantic Beach Runner Up

Residential Services: Remodeling

· Coastline Custom Floors First Place

Residential Services: Roofing

· Reliant Roofing, Inc First Place

· Collis Roofing Second Place

· Quality Discount Roofing Second Place

· Tadlock Roofing Second Place

Shopping: Alterations

· Eva's Alterations First Place

· Cinnamon's Quilt Shoppe Second Place

· The Tailor Shop Inc. Runner Up

· Young's Alterations Runner Up

Shopping: Antiques

· yours truly St John's Ave. First Place

· Eco Relics Second Place

· 5 Points Antiques Runner Up

Shoppin:g Book Stores

· Chamblin Bookmine First Place

· Bookmark Second Place

Shopping Children's Clothing

· Willie's First Place

· Hobbie Horse Second Place

· Heyday Runner Up

Shopping: Collectibles & Memorabilia

· Gallery of Antiques & Collectibles First Place

· Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles Second Place

· Jacksonville Sports Cards Runner Up

Shopping: Consignment

Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel of San Marco First Place

Shopping Crafts Supplies

· Hobby Lobby First Place

· Michaels Second Place

· Cinnamon's Quilt Shoppe Runner Up

Shopping: Dry Cleaners

· Oceanside Cleaners First Place

· Deluxe Cleaners Second Place

· Soutel Dry Cleaners Runner Up

Shopping: Electronics

· Consumer Electronics First Place

· InMotion Entertainment

Second Place

· Silmar Electronics Inc Runner Up

Shopping: Flea Markets

· Pecan Park Flea & Farmers' Market First Place

· Ramona Flea Market Second Place

· Beach Boulevard Flea Market Runner Up

· St. Augustine Flea Market Runner Up

Shopping: Flowers

· Kuhn First Place

· Arlington Flower Shops

Second Place

· Ruby Reds Floral and Garden Runner Up

Shopping: Formal Wear

· French Novelty First Place

· Michael's Formalwear Second Place

· Black Tie Formals Runner Up

Shopping: Furniture

· Jacksonville Bedding First Place

· American Signature Furniture Second Place

· J Turner & Co. Runner Up

Shopping Gaming

· Video Game Rescue First Place

· Games Galore Second Place

Shopping: Gift Shop

· Thing:s Very Specia, Inc First Place

· Gretchen's Hallmark Shop Second Place

· Pineapple Post Runner Up

Shopping: Gold & Pawn

· Jax Jewlery and Pawn First Place

· Gold & Coin Inc Second Place

· Jimmy's Jewelry & Pawn III Runner U

Shopping: Housewares

· Circle K Furniture First Place

· Cort Furniture Rental & Clearance Center Second Place

· Premier Home Essentials Runner Up

Shopping: Independent Hardware Store

· Turner Ace Hardware First Place

· Paschal Brothers Hardware Company Second Place

· Curry Thomas Hardware Stores Runner Up

Shopping: Jewelry

· Hemming Jewelers First Place

· Underwood Jewelers Second Place

· Global Diamonds Runner Up

Shopping: Mall

· St. Johns Town Center First Place

· The Avenues Second Place

· Orange Park Mall Runner Up

Shopping: Maternity

· Destination Maternity First Place

· LOFT Second Place

· Sugar Water Boutique Runner Up

Shopping: Men's Clothing

· Dillard's First Place

· Rosenblum's - The Beaches Second Place

· Beau Outfitters Runner Up

· Menz Closet Runner Up

Shopping: Musical Instruments

· George's Music First Place

· Clark's Music Center Second Place

· Chip's Music Runner Up

Shopping: Shoes

· Boger Shoes First Place

· Red Wing Second Place

· Gus & Co Shoe & Luggage Repair Runner Up

Shopping: Sports Apparel

· 1st Place Sports First Place

· Sports Mania Second Place

· Fort George Surf Shop Runner Up

Shopping: Surf Shops

· Aqua East Surf Shop First Place

· Sunrise Surf Shop Second Place

· Surf Station Runner Up

Shopping: Tools

· Turner Ace Hardware First Place

· Bernie's Tool & Fastener Services Second Place

· Tool Shack Second Place

· 3rd Devil Tools Runner Up

Shopping: Vintage

· 5 Points Vintage First Place

· Vintage Arts Inc Second Place

· That Poor Girl Vintage Runner Up

Shopping: Women's Accessories

· Jane Doe Boutique First Place

· Goldfinch Boutique Second Place

· Grease Rags Clothing Company Second Place

Shopping: Women's Boutique

· 1st & 12th Regency Mall First Place

· Gottahaveit Second Place

· Plush Boutique Runner Up

Special Events: Festivals

· Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival First Place

· Welcome to Rockville Second Place

· Jacksonville Jazz Fest Runner Up

Special Events: Fishing, Boating & Surf

· Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament First Place

· WaveMasters Annual Surf Contest Second Place

Special Events: Holidays

· St. Augustine Night of Lights First Place

· Catty Shack Ranch's Halloween Haunted Forest Second Place

· Jacksonville Zoo Spooktacular Runner Up

Special Events: Pop Culture

· Collective Con First Place

· Belle of the Boulevard Mobile Fashion Truck Second Place

· Powellful Productions Runner U

Special Events: Running

· Gate River Run First Place

· The DONNA Half Marathon Second Place

· Jacksonville Marathon Runner Up

· Never Quit Runner Up

Special Events: Sports Events

· Jacksonville Jaguars First Place

· Florida-Georgia Second Place

· Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Cake

· Creme de la Cocoa First Place

· Choux Cake Studio Second Place

· For The Love of Cake Runner Up

· The Cake Shop of San Jose Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Caterer

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

· Designed Events Inc. Second Place

· 1 Foxy Lady Cafe and Catering Runner Up

Weddings & Events: DJ

· Party Solution Entertainment First Place

· The Jeff Bell Experience Second Place

· Str8up Band Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Invitations

· Flaire Celebrations First Place

· Things Very Special, Inc Second Place

· Things Very Special Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Limousine

· Jax Party Bus & Limousine First Place

· Twins Luxury Limousine First Place

· Riverplace Limousine Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Make-Up

· Studio Bride First Place

· Carrie Wilson Makeup Second Place

· Elite Look Productions Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Musicians & Soloists

· Deron Baker First Place

· PRI Productions Second Place

· Wehner Weddings, LLC Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Party Rentals

· All About Events - Jacksonville First Place

· Luxe Party Rentals LLC Second Place

· Southern Charm Events Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Photographer

· Richard Fleming Photography First Place

· Alex & Cammy Photography Second Place

· VB Photography - Boudoir, Wedding, And Portrait Photography Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Rings

· Global Diamonds Jacksonville First Place

· Underwood Jewelers Second Place

· Harby Jewelers Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Tuxedo

· Michael's Formalwear First Place

· Davids Bridal Second Place

· French Novelty Runner Up

Weddings & Events Venue

· Plantation Oaks Farms First Place

· The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch Second Place

Weddings & Events: Videographer

· Ricker Films First Place

· John William Media Second Place

· www.vbphoto.us Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Wedding Dresses

· The White Magnolia Bridal Collection First Place

· One Fine Day Bridal Salon Second Place

Weddings & Events: Wedding Florist

· Seawalk Custom Florals First Place

· Liz Stewart Floral Design Second Place

Weddings & Events: Wedding Planner

· Coastal Coordinating First Place

· SPR Events Second Place

· The Eventful Gals Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Amusement Centers

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

· Dave & Buster Second Place

· Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events Runner Up

· Main Event Entertainment Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Art Galleries

· Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens First Place

· MOCA Jacksonville Second Place

· Yellow House Art Gallery Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Beaches

· Little Talbot Island State Park First Place

· Atlantic Beach Second Place

· Hannah Park Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Bike Shops

· ZenCog Bicycle Company First Place

· Bicycles Etc. Second Place

· Performance Bicycle Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Bike Trails

· Hannah Park First Place

· Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Boat Charters & River Cruises

· Now and Zen Sailing Charters First Place

· First Coast Charters Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Bowling

· Jax Lanes Bowling Center First Place

· King Pins Bowling Center Second Place

Year Round Things to DoL Farmer's Market

· Riverside Arts Market First Place

· Beaches Green Market Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Fishing Charters

· Southern Marsh Fishing Charters First Place

· Southern Salt Charters Second Place

· Coastal Fish Charters Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Golf Courses

· Jacksonville Golf & Country Club First Place

· Magnolia Point Golf and Country Club Second Place

· Bent Creek Golf Course Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Halloween Costumes

· Spirit Halloween First Place

· Make Believe Costumes & Dancewear Second Place

Year Round Things to Do Indoor Concert Venue

· Ponte Vedra Concert Hall First Place

· 1904 Music Hall Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Live Comedy

· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

· Comedy Zone Jacksonville Second Place

· Mad Cowford Improv Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Marinas

· Harbortown Marina First Place

· Morningstar Marinas Second Place

· UNF Athletic Events Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Movie Theaters

· Cinemark Tinseltown and XD First Place

· AMC Regency Second Place

· Regal Cinemas Avenues 20 & RPX Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Museums

· MOSH First Place

· Ripley's Believe It or Not Second Place

· Lightner Museum Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Nature Trails

· Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens First Place

· Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Outdoor Concert Venue

· St. Augustine Amphitheatre First Place

· Daily's Place Amphitheater Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Parks

· Dog Wood Park of Jacksonville First Place

· Mandarin Park Second Place

· Treaty Oak Park Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Shooting Ranges

· Gateway Rifle and Pistol Club First Place

· Jacksonville Clay Target Sports First Place

· Gun Gallery Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do Skating & Skate Parks

· Kona Skate Park First Place

· Skateboard City Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Surf Shops

· Sunrise Surf Shop First Place

· Aqua East Surf Shop Second Place

· Fort George Surf Shop Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Surfing Lessons

· Jacksonville Surf and Paddle School First Place

· Saltwater Cowgirls Surf Camp Second Place

· Thompson Surf School Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Theater Groups

· Florida Theatre First Place

· The 5 & Dime, A Theatre Company Second Place

· Theatre Jacksonville Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Theatre Venue

· Alhambra Theatre and Dining First Place

· Florida Theatre Second Place

· Times Union Centre for the Performing Arts Runner Up