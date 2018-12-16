Your picks: The full 2018 JaxBest winners list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For two months, viewers voted for their favorites in dozens of categories. We've tabulated the results and are proud to reveal the winners.
Automotive & Powersports: ATV Dealers
· Jacksonville Powersports First Place
· Duval Honda Tied for Second Place
· Jaguar Power Sports Tied for Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Auto Detailing
· Prime Car Wash First Place
· Wash Ninja, Inc. Second Place
· Car Spa 360 Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Auto Glass
· AmeriPro Auto Glass First Place
· Glass Doctor of Jacksonville Second Place
· Dj's Auto Glass Tied for Runner Up
· Florida Auto Glass Plus LLC Tied for Runner Up
· Pit Speed Auto Detailing Tied for Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Auto Parts
· O'Reilly Auto Parts First Place
· GO Pull-It Second Place
· Duval Honda Parts Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Auto Repair
· Euro Spec First Place
· Tire Outlet Second Place
· Pulido's Automotive Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Auto Service
· Beach Plaza Auto Care First Place
· Dan's Auto Air Second Place
· 100% Tint Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Body Shop
· Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting First Place
· Breitling Autoworks Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Car Wash
· Beaches Car Wash & Gift Gallery First Place
· Charles & George's Car Wash Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Domestic Auto Dealers
· Beaver Chevrolet Tied for First Place
· Nimnicht Chevrolet Tied for First Place
· North Florida Lincoln Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Golf Carts
· Ponte Vedra Golf Carts First Place
· NasCarts Second Place
· XL Carts - Custom Golf Carts Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Imports Auto Dealers
· Beaver Toyota St. Augustine First Place
· Duval Honda First Place
· Coggin Nissan On Atlantic in Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up
· Lucas Honda of Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up
· O'Steen Volkswagen Tied for Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Jet Skis & Powerboats
· Raging Water Sports First Place
· CareFree Boat Club of Jacksonville Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Luxury Auto Dealers
· Claude Nolan Cadillac First Place
· Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville First Place
· Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Dealerships
· Adamec Harley-Davidson Jacksonville First Place
· Motorcycle Dealerships BMW Motorcycles of Jacksonville Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Events
· Adamec Harley-Davidson Bike Night First Place
· "Riding for our Kids @ PAL of Jax" (VEMA Second Place
· Ride for Zahara Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Parts and Accessories
· Cycle Gear First Place
· Jax Biker Gear Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Repair
· Jacksonville Motorcycle Service First Place
· Wrench Men Cycle Shop Second Place
Automotive & Powersports: Pre-owned Auto Dealers
· Garber Automall First Place
· CarMax Second Place
· Autoline Preowned Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Specialty Auto Dealers
· Overby's Inc First Place
· World Imports USA/Lotus of Jacksonville Second Place
· Ryder Used Trucks Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Tires
· Discount Tires First Place
· Good Year Second Place
· Everything Automotive Runner Up
Automotive & Powersports: Towing Service
· Absolute Towing in Jacksonville First Place
· A & J Towing and Recovery Second Place
· Jax Discount Towing LLC Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Aerobics
· Orangetheory Fitness First Place
· Youthful Medical Spa Second Place
· Jazzercise Jacksonville Westside Fitness Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Barber
· Who'z Next Barber Shop and Salon First Place
· Prestige Barber Shop Second Place
· Bleach Please Salon Tied for Runner Up
· House of Shaves Barbershop Tied for Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Cheer & Gymnastics
· Bailey's Health & Fitness First Place
· Infinity AllStars Cheerleading Second Place
· Anytime Fitness Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness:
· Chiropractors Choice Chiropractic First Place
· Southside Chiropractic and Car Injury Clinic Second Place
· Silver Chiropractic and Wellness Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Cosmetic Surgery
· Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery First Place
· Jacksonville Cosmetic Surgery Center Tied for Second Place
· Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery: Snyder Brett MD Tied for Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Dance Studio
· Bravo School of Dance First Place
· Polly B Dance Academy Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Day Spa
· Jeannie Evan's Day Spa First Place
· The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Second Place
· Youthful Medical Spa Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Dental
· Carlson Dental Group First Place
· San Marco Dentistry Second Place
· Beaver Dental Care Tied for Runner Up
· Cavka Dental Center Tied for Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Gym
· Studio Jear Group Fitness First Place
· Trinity Fitness Southside Second Place
· Bailey's Powerhouse Gym Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Hair Color
· Young Broke & Fabulous First Place
· TRUE HUE SALON STUDIO 116 Second Place
· Total Hair Experience Salon Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Hair Extensions
· Fusion Salon First Place
· Sutra Salon Second Place
· Pampered & Polished Spa Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Hair Removal
· LunchboxWax Riverside First Place
· CMA Medicine Second Place
· Ideal Image Jacksonville Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Hair Salon
· Brick Haus Salon First Place
· San Marco Strands Second Place
· Total Hair Experience Salon Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Hair Straightening
· MYDRY BLOWOUT BAR First Place
· Masters Touch Hair Salon Tied for Second Place
· Michele K Hair Straightening Tied for Second Place
· No.1 Hair Salon Tied for Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Manicure & Pedicure
· Bella Diva First Place
· Therapy Boutique and Nail Salon Second Place
· Nail Spa 2 Inc Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Martial Arts
· Atlantic Warriors Martial Arts First Place
· Alpha Dogs Martial Arts Second Place
· Watson Martial Arts, Inc. Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Massage
· Alpha School of Massage First Place
· Harmonious Bliss Tied for Second Place
· Massage Du Jour Tied for Second Place
· Beauty Massage Tied for Runner Up
· Massage Trinity Tied for Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Medical
· Island Doctors First Place
· Laser Loft Medical Spa Second Place
· Dr. Bonaquist Nocatee Tied for Runner Up
· Gulani Family Care Tied for Runner Up
· Homewatch CareGivers of Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Nutritional Services
· Preferred Nutrition Services First Place
· Nutrition & Wellness Across Tied for Second Place
· Therapy and Nutrition Services Tied for Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Personal Trainers
· Body Works Personal Training First Place
· Snap Fitness Second Place
· Fitness Lab Jax Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Pilates Studio
· Tehila's Pilates First Place
· Studio Jear Group Fitness Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Tanning
· Sol Us Tanning Riverside First Place
· Southside Spa & Tan LLC Second Place
· Florida Airbrush Tanning Tied for Runner Up
· Sea Shell Tanning Salon Tied for Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Tattoo & Piercing
· Inksmith & Rogers Tattoo Studio First Place
· Carribbean Connection Second Place
· Pure Imagination Arts Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Vision
· Vue Optical Boutique First Place
· Pearle Vision Second Place
· Vision Express Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Vitamins & Supplements
· The Vitamin Shoppe First Place
· Native Sun Natural Foods Market Second Place
· GNC Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Waxing
· LunchboxWax Riverside First Place
· The Wax Strip Second Place
· The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Weight Management
· Hormone Health Weight Loss & ReGenerative Therapy of Jacksonville First Place
· Alaric Health Beauty & Wellness Second Place
· LASER LOFT Second Place
Beauty & Wellness: Yoga Studio
· Rebel Studio First Place
· Yoga Den Studio Second Place
· Big Fish Power Yoga Runner Up
Beauty & Wellness: Zumba
· Studio Jear Group Fitness First Place
Food: American
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place
· Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place
· Extreme Burger's & Shakes Foodtruck Runner Up
Food: Bakery
· Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop First Place
· Sweet By Holly Second Place
· Sweet Theory Baking Co. Runner Up
Food: Barbecue
· The Bearded Pig First Place
· Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ Second Place
· Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q Runner Up
Food: Breakfast
· Grumpy's Restaurant First Place
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill Second Place
· Maple Street Biscuit Company Runner Up
Food: Brunch
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place
· Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place
· Biscottis Runner Up
Food: Burgers
· DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place
· M Shack Second Place
· Cruisers Grill Runner Up
Food: Cakes
· Samantha Mayfair Cakes First Place
· Nothing Bundt Cakes Second Place
· Charmed Cakes Runner Up
Food: Chinese
· Hawkers Asian Street Fare First Place
· Chan's Chinese Restaurant Second Place
· China Kitchen Runner Up
Food: Coffee Shop
· Twisted Compass Brewing Co. First Place
· Bold Bean Second Place
· Southern Grounds & Co. Runner Up
Food: Cupcakes
· CamiCakes Cupcakes First Place
· Sweet By Holly Second Place
· Cupcakes by Darla Runner Up
Food: Donut Shop
· Donut Shoppe First Place
· The Mini Bar Second Place
· Good Dough Runner Up
Food: Ethnic – Other
· Sugar Cane Authentic Cuban Food First Place
· Kim's Korean BBQ Second Place
· JJ's Bistro De Paris Runner Up
Food: Ethnic Specialty Grocery
· Hala's Mideast Eatery and Market First Place
Food: Family Restaurant
· Vito's Italian Restaurant First Place
· Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place
· The Loop Pizza Grill Runner Up
Food: Food Trucks
· The Happy Grilled Cheese First Place
· Mr. Taco Truck Second Place
· The Potter's House Soul Food Bistro Runner Up
Food: Fresh Produce
· Freshfields Farm First Place
· Lucky's Market Second Place
· Earth Fare Runner Up
Food: Fries
· Five Guys First Place
· Burger Fi Second Place
· Cruisers Grill Runner Up
Food: Gourmet Food Products
· Tillman's Meat and Country Store First Place
· Grater Goods Second Place
· Raneri's gourmet, LLC Runner Up
Food: Gourmet Grocery
· The Fresh Market First Place
· Earth Fare Second Place
· Gourmet Dime LLC Runner Up
Food: Greek
· Greek Street Kitchen and Bar Tied for First Place
· Olive Tree Mediterranean Grille Tied for First Place
· Tabouleh Runner Up
Food: Ice Cream Shop
· Whit's Frozen Custard of Mandarin First Place
· Cold Stone Creamery Second Place
· Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Orange Park Runner Up
Food: Indian
· 5th Element Indian Restaurant First Place
· JaxSpice Second Place
· Maa Kitchen Runner Up
Food: Italian
· Vito's Italian Restaurant First Place
· Enza's Italian Restaurant Second Place
· Joseph's Pizza Runner Up
Food: Meal Prep and Delivery
· Gregory Paul's (Freshly Prepared Meals & Catering) First Place
· Catering by Liz Second Place
Food: Mexican
· Taco Lu First Place
· La Nopalera Second Place
· Campeche Bay Cantina Mexican Restaurant Runner Up
Food: Middle Eastern
· Hala's Mideast Eatery and Market First Place
· Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Second Place
· Zodiac Bar & Grill Runner Up
Food: Organic & Health Foods
· Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place
· Green Man Gourmet Second Place
· Diane's Natural Food Mart Runner Up
Food: Pies
· Me, Myself & Pies First Place
· Pie Heaven Bakery CafÃ© Second Place
· Amaretti Desserts LLC Runner Up
Food: Pizza
· V Pizza First Place
· Vito's Pizza Second Place
· Joseph's Pizza Runner Up
Food: Sandwich Shops
· Blue Boy Sandwich Shop First Place
· Huckleberry's Shack Tied for Second Place
· Spliffs Gastropub Tied for Second Place
Food: Seafood
· Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant Jax Beach First Place
· Julington Creek Fish Camp Second Place
· Seafood Kitchen Runner Up
Food: Steakhouse
· Ruth's Chris Steak House First Place
· Cowford Chophouse Second Place
Food: Sushi
· Crazy Sushi First Place
· Kazu Japanese Restaurant Second Place
· Sushi Factory Runner Up
Food: Sweets & Treats
· Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop First Place
· Amaretti Desserts San Marco Second Place
Food: Tacos
· TacoLu, Baja Mexicana First Place
· Corner Taco - Second Place
· Cantina Louie Tied for Runner Up
· Mr Taco Tied for Runner Up
Food: Thai
· Buddha Thai Bistro First Place
· Lemongrass Thai Bistro Second Place
· Sala Thai Restaurant Runner Up
Food: Vegetarian
· Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place
· Southern Roots Filling Station Second Place
Food: Vietnamese
· Bowl of Pho First Place
· A Bit of Saigon Tied for Second Place
· Pho Today Tied for Second Place
Food: Wine Shop
· Grape and Grain First Place
· Bernie's Wine Shop Second Place
· Wine Decadence Runner Up
Food: Wings
· DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place
· Dicks Wings & Grill Lakewood, 1610 University Blvd W. Jacksonville, FL 32217 Second Place
· Wing-It Runner Up
Lifestyle: Adult Education
· FSCJ Continuing Education Tied for First Place
· Painting with a Twist Tied for First Place
· St Johns River State College Runner Up
Lifestyle: Adult Living Communities
· Taylor Residences First Place
· Augustine Landing Second Place
· Anthem Lakes Runner Up
Lifestyle: Day Care
· Opk South Of Middleburg Inc First Place
· Kids World Academy Second Place
· Impact Learning Center Tied for Runner Up
· Rattles to Tassels Tied for Runner Up
Lifestyle: Family Entertainment
· Mystic Cornhole Company LLC First Place
· William LaVant Second Place
· Down by the Bank Runner Up
Lifestyle: Fitness
· Gett Itt First Place
· Trinity Fitness Southside Second Place
· Williams Family YMCA Runner Up
Lifestyle: Healthy Eating
· Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place
· Superfit Foods Second Place
Lifestyle: Music Lessons
· Jacksonville School of Music First Place
· Emergence School of Worship Second Place
Lifestyle: Podcasts
· Gators Breakdown First Place
· Backwater Hustle, The Fishing Podcast Second Place
· RAIA Podcast Runner Up
Lifestyle: Private/Charter Schools
· Christ's Church Academy First Place
· The Bolles School
Second Place
· Bishop Kenny Runner Up
Lifestyle: Professional Counseling
· Breakthroughs: Counseling & Recovery First Place
· Dr. Elliott B. Rosenbaum, Psychologist First Place
· D'Arienzo Psychological Group Runner Up
Lifestyle: Safety
· Dillman Driving School First Place
· Ritz Safety Second Place
· Full Source, LLC Runner Up
· Red Team Safety and Security Runner Up
· Sawyer Safety Supply Runner Up
Lifestyle: Summer Camps
· MOSH First Place
· Camp Chippewa Second Place
· Happy Acres Ranch Second Place
Lifestyle: Travel
· Cruise Planners - Lori Osgood First Place
· Avondale Travel
Second Place
· All Seasons Travel Runner Up
Lifestyle: Tutoring
· Hope Haven First Place
· Tutoring Club of Jacksonville Second Place
· Varsity Tutors Runner Up
Lifestyle: Volunteering/Charities
· Ronald McDonald House First Place
· Hands on Jacksonville Second Place
· The Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville Runner Up
Nightlife Beer Selection
· Bold City Brewery First Place
· Hamburger Mary's First Place
· Brewz Runner Up
· Keg and Coin Runner Up
Nightlife: Breweries
· Intuition Ale Works First Place
· Aardwolf Brewing Company Second Place
· Bold City Brewery Second Place
Nightlife: Brewpubs
· Wicked Barley Brewing Company First Place
· BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Second Place
Nightlife: Cigar Bars
· Island Girl Cigar Bar (Gate Pkwy, JAX) First Place
· Stogies Smoke Shop Second Place
Nightlife Craft Cocktails
· The Volstead First Place
· Manifest Distilling Second Place
· Flask and Cannon Runner Up
Nightlife: Dance Clubs
· Birdies First Place
Nightlife: Happy Hour
· River City Brewing Company First Place
· The Fish Company Second Place
· Sneakers Sports Grille Runner Up
Nightlife: Irish Pubs
· Lynch's Irish Pub First Place
· Culhane's Irish Pub Second Place
Nightlife: Late Night Eats
· Burrito Gallery Downtown First Place
· Pita Pit Second Place
· Time Out Sports Grill Runner Up
Nightlife: Live Music
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place
· Maverick's At The Landing Second Place
· Mudville Grille Runner Up
Nightlife: Neighborhood Bars
· The Roadhouse First Place
· Cliff's Bar & Grill Second Place
Nightlife: Sports Bars
· DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place
· Sneakers Sports Grille Second Place
· Time Out Sports Grill Runner Up
Nightlife: Transportation
· Z-Trip First Place
· Checker Cab of Jacksonville Second Place
· EZ Airport Shuttle Runner Up
· The Wave Runner Up
Pets Animal Care
· First Coast No More Homeless Pets First Place
· Jacksonville Humane Society Second Place
· Pet Rescue North Runner
Pet: Dog Friendly Restaurants
· Green Room Brewing, LLC First Place
· Sandollar Restaurant Second Place
Pets: Dog Parks
· Dogwood Park First Place
· Poochies Second Place
· Monument Skate Park Runner Up
Pets: Grooming
· Kristine's Mobile Pet Spa First Place
· High Tailin' It Mobile Grooming LLC Second Place
· Bath House Pet Grooming Runner Up
Pets: Pet Boarding
· Dogtown First Place
· Camp Bow Wow Second Place
· BARK Runner Up
Pets: Pet Events
· Mega Pet Adoption First Place
· Julington Animal Walk Second Place
· Paw Prints in the Sand 5K Runner Up
Pets: Pet Friendly Apartments
· River City Landing First Place
· The Four at Deerwood Second Place
· Vera Luxury Living Second Place
Pets: Pet Sitting & Walking
· Vera Luxury Living Second Place
· Echo Pet Care First Place
· While You're Away First Place
· A Friend in the Woods Runner Up
· Dog Days & Cat Naps Pet Sitting & Dog Walking Runner Up
Pets: Pet Supplies
· Earth Pets First Place
· Salty Paws Healthy Pet Market Second Place
· Petland Jax Runner Up
Pets: Pet Training
· Sit Happens Jacksonville Dog Training First Place
· Karma K9 | Dog Training, Doggie Daycare & more Second Place
· Far Fetched Tales Dog Training Runner Up
· Unleash Fido Runner Up
Pets: Pet Waste Cleanup
· First Coast Scoopers First Place
· Doody Daddy Second Place
· Poop Butler Second Place
Professional Services: Accountants
· Christine Michel First Place
Professional Services: Attorneys
· Christine Michel First Place
· Law Offices of John M. Phillips Second Place
· Law Office of Robert Fishback Runner Up
· Spohrer & Dodd Runner Up
Professional Services: Banks
· Vystar Credit Union First Place
· Community First Credit Union Second Place
· Jax Metro A Division of Self-Help Credit Union Runner Up
Professional Services: Book Keepers
· North Florida Bookkeeping First Place
· Bookkeeping & Accounting of Florida Inc. Second Place
· KCCA Bookkeeping Services, LLC Runner Up
Professional Services: Credit Union
· VyStar Credit Union First Place
· Navy Federal Credit Union Second Place
· Community First Credit Union Runner Up
Professional Services: Insurance
· Ron Kuruvilla We Insure First Place
Professional Services: Mortgage Companies
· Bank of England Mortgage First Place
· Watson Mortgage Corp. Second Place
· Trustline Mortgage Runner Up
Professional Services: Payroll Services
· Paycor First Place
· Pat Rhodes Accounting Second Place
· Payroll Savvy Runner Up
Professional Services: Realtors
· Jax Homes First Place
· Heather Perez Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Second Place
· Root Realty Second Place
· Wendy Rodgers | Planet Realty & Management Second Place
· Malou Howland Berkshire Hathaway Runner Up
· The Kopp Group - REMAX Unlimited Runner Up
· Valerie Womble - REMAX Watermake Runner Up
Professional Services: Staffing Agency
· STAFFORCE First Place
· Metrix Staffing Second Place
· Spherion Second Place
Residential Services: Appliances
· Sloan Appliance Repair First Place
· Valerios Appliance Repair Second Place
· Easy Cut Lawns Runner Up
Residential Services: Contractors
· J. Lane Construction, LLC First Place
· Pro Construction Group, Inc Second Place
Residential Services: Electrical
· American Electrical Contracting, Inc. First Place
· Empire Electric Inc. Second Place
· All Service Electric Runner Up
Residential Services: Home Inspectors
· L&H Home Inspection Pros First Place
· Tabor Hill & Associates LLC Second Place
Residential Services: House Cleaning
· The Maids First Place
· Precision Cleaning & more Second Place
Residential Services: HVAC
· Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning First Place
· Brisk Air Heating & Cooling Second Place
· Cleanaire Mechanical Inc Second Place
· Huxham Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. Second Place
Residential Services: Landscaping
· Art of Natural Stone First Place
Residential Services: Painters
· The Painting Craftsmen First Place
· Jacksonville Painting Second Place
· MP Professional Service Corp Runner Up
· Pro Construction Group, Inc Runner Up
Residential Services: Pest Control
· Turner Pest Control First Place
· Nader's Pest Raiders Second Place
· Florida Pest Management Inc Runner Up
· Peninsular Critter Gitter Runner Up
Residential Services: Plumbing
· Bill Fenwick Plumbing Inc. First Place
· Affordable Plumbing Second Place
· Turner Plumbing Co Runner Up
Residential Services: Pool Services
· SurfSide Pools First Place
· ASP- America's Swimming Pool Company Second Place
· Paradise Pool Service Second Place
· Portofino Pool Second Place
Residential Services: Realtors
· The Kopp Group - REMAX Unlimited First Place
· EXIT Real Estate Gallery Second Place
· Watson Realty Corp. Atlantic Beach Runner Up
Residential Services: Remodeling
· Coastline Custom Floors First Place
Residential Services: Roofing
· Reliant Roofing, Inc First Place
· Collis Roofing Second Place
· Quality Discount Roofing Second Place
· Tadlock Roofing Second Place
Shopping: Alterations
· Eva's Alterations First Place
· Cinnamon's Quilt Shoppe Second Place
· The Tailor Shop Inc. Runner Up
· Young's Alterations Runner Up
Shopping: Antiques
· yours truly St John's Ave. First Place
· Eco Relics Second Place
· 5 Points Antiques Runner Up
Shoppin:g Book Stores
· Chamblin Bookmine First Place
· Bookmark Second Place
Shopping Children's Clothing
· Willie's First Place
· Hobbie Horse Second Place
· Heyday Runner Up
Shopping: Collectibles & Memorabilia
· Gallery of Antiques & Collectibles First Place
· Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles Second Place
· Jacksonville Sports Cards Runner Up
Shopping: Consignment
Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel of San Marco First Place
Shopping Crafts Supplies
· Hobby Lobby First Place
· Michaels Second Place
· Cinnamon's Quilt Shoppe Runner Up
Shopping: Dry Cleaners
· Oceanside Cleaners First Place
· Deluxe Cleaners Second Place
· Soutel Dry Cleaners Runner Up
Shopping: Electronics
· Consumer Electronics First Place
· InMotion Entertainment
Second Place
· Silmar Electronics Inc Runner Up
Shopping: Flea Markets
· Pecan Park Flea & Farmers' Market First Place
· Ramona Flea Market Second Place
· Beach Boulevard Flea Market Runner Up
· St. Augustine Flea Market Runner Up
Shopping: Flowers
· Kuhn First Place
· Arlington Flower Shops
Second Place
· Ruby Reds Floral and Garden Runner Up
Shopping: Formal Wear
· French Novelty First Place
· Michael's Formalwear Second Place
· Black Tie Formals Runner Up
Shopping: Furniture
· Jacksonville Bedding First Place
· American Signature Furniture Second Place
· J Turner & Co. Runner Up
Shopping Gaming
· Video Game Rescue First Place
· Games Galore Second Place
Shopping: Gift Shop
· Thing:s Very Specia, Inc First Place
· Gretchen's Hallmark Shop Second Place
· Pineapple Post Runner Up
Shopping: Gold & Pawn
· Jax Jewlery and Pawn First Place
· Gold & Coin Inc Second Place
· Jimmy's Jewelry & Pawn III Runner U
Shopping: Housewares
· Circle K Furniture First Place
· Cort Furniture Rental & Clearance Center Second Place
· Premier Home Essentials Runner Up
Shopping: Independent Hardware Store
· Turner Ace Hardware First Place
· Paschal Brothers Hardware Company Second Place
· Curry Thomas Hardware Stores Runner Up
Shopping: Jewelry
· Hemming Jewelers First Place
· Underwood Jewelers Second Place
· Global Diamonds Runner Up
Shopping: Mall
· St. Johns Town Center First Place
· The Avenues Second Place
· Orange Park Mall Runner Up
Shopping: Maternity
· Destination Maternity First Place
· LOFT Second Place
· Sugar Water Boutique Runner Up
Shopping: Men's Clothing
· Dillard's First Place
· Rosenblum's - The Beaches Second Place
· Beau Outfitters Runner Up
· Menz Closet Runner Up
Shopping: Musical Instruments
· George's Music First Place
· Clark's Music Center Second Place
· Chip's Music Runner Up
Shopping: Shoes
· Boger Shoes First Place
· Red Wing Second Place
· Gus & Co Shoe & Luggage Repair Runner Up
Shopping: Sports Apparel
· 1st Place Sports First Place
· Sports Mania Second Place
· Fort George Surf Shop Runner Up
Shopping: Surf Shops
· Aqua East Surf Shop First Place
· Sunrise Surf Shop Second Place
· Surf Station Runner Up
Shopping: Tools
· Turner Ace Hardware First Place
· Bernie's Tool & Fastener Services Second Place
· Tool Shack Second Place
· 3rd Devil Tools Runner Up
Shopping: Vintage
· 5 Points Vintage First Place
· Vintage Arts Inc Second Place
· That Poor Girl Vintage Runner Up
Shopping: Women's Accessories
· Jane Doe Boutique First Place
· Goldfinch Boutique Second Place
· Grease Rags Clothing Company Second Place
Shopping: Women's Boutique
· 1st & 12th Regency Mall First Place
· Gottahaveit Second Place
· Plush Boutique Runner Up
Special Events: Festivals
· Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival First Place
· Welcome to Rockville Second Place
· Jacksonville Jazz Fest Runner Up
Special Events: Fishing, Boating & Surf
· Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament First Place
· WaveMasters Annual Surf Contest Second Place
Special Events: Holidays
· St. Augustine Night of Lights First Place
· Catty Shack Ranch's Halloween Haunted Forest Second Place
· Jacksonville Zoo Spooktacular Runner Up
Special Events: Pop Culture
· Collective Con First Place
· Belle of the Boulevard Mobile Fashion Truck Second Place
· Powellful Productions Runner U
Special Events: Running
· Gate River Run First Place
· The DONNA Half Marathon Second Place
· Jacksonville Marathon Runner Up
· Never Quit Runner Up
Special Events: Sports Events
· Jacksonville Jaguars First Place
· Florida-Georgia Second Place
· Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Cake
· Creme de la Cocoa First Place
· Choux Cake Studio Second Place
· For The Love of Cake Runner Up
· The Cake Shop of San Jose Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Caterer
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place
· Designed Events Inc. Second Place
· 1 Foxy Lady Cafe and Catering Runner Up
Weddings & Events: DJ
· Party Solution Entertainment First Place
· The Jeff Bell Experience Second Place
· Str8up Band Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Invitations
· Flaire Celebrations First Place
· Things Very Special, Inc Second Place
· Things Very Special Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Limousine
· Jax Party Bus & Limousine First Place
· Twins Luxury Limousine First Place
· Riverplace Limousine Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Make-Up
· Studio Bride First Place
· Carrie Wilson Makeup Second Place
· Elite Look Productions Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Musicians & Soloists
· Deron Baker First Place
· PRI Productions Second Place
· Wehner Weddings, LLC Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Party Rentals
· All About Events - Jacksonville First Place
· Luxe Party Rentals LLC Second Place
· Southern Charm Events Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Photographer
· Richard Fleming Photography First Place
· Alex & Cammy Photography Second Place
· VB Photography - Boudoir, Wedding, And Portrait Photography Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Rings
· Global Diamonds Jacksonville First Place
· Underwood Jewelers Second Place
· Harby Jewelers Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Tuxedo
· Michael's Formalwear First Place
· Davids Bridal Second Place
· French Novelty Runner Up
Weddings & Events Venue
· Plantation Oaks Farms First Place
· The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch Second Place
Weddings & Events: Videographer
· Ricker Films First Place
· John William Media Second Place
· www.vbphoto.us Runner Up
Weddings & Events: Wedding Dresses
· The White Magnolia Bridal Collection First Place
· One Fine Day Bridal Salon Second Place
Weddings & Events: Wedding Florist
· Seawalk Custom Florals First Place
· Liz Stewart Floral Design Second Place
Weddings & Events: Wedding Planner
· Coastal Coordinating First Place
· SPR Events Second Place
· The Eventful Gals Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Amusement Centers
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place
· Dave & Buster Second Place
· Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events Runner Up
· Main Event Entertainment Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Art Galleries
· Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens First Place
· MOCA Jacksonville Second Place
· Yellow House Art Gallery Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Beaches
· Little Talbot Island State Park First Place
· Atlantic Beach Second Place
· Hannah Park Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Bike Shops
· ZenCog Bicycle Company First Place
· Bicycles Etc. Second Place
· Performance Bicycle Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Bike Trails
· Hannah Park First Place
· Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Boat Charters & River Cruises
· Now and Zen Sailing Charters First Place
· First Coast Charters Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Bowling
· Jax Lanes Bowling Center First Place
· King Pins Bowling Center Second Place
Year Round Things to DoL Farmer's Market
· Riverside Arts Market First Place
· Beaches Green Market Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Fishing Charters
· Southern Marsh Fishing Charters First Place
· Southern Salt Charters Second Place
· Coastal Fish Charters Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Golf Courses
· Jacksonville Golf & Country Club First Place
· Magnolia Point Golf and Country Club Second Place
· Bent Creek Golf Course Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Halloween Costumes
· Spirit Halloween First Place
· Make Believe Costumes & Dancewear Second Place
Year Round Things to Do Indoor Concert Venue
· Ponte Vedra Concert Hall First Place
· 1904 Music Hall Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Live Comedy
· Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place
· Comedy Zone Jacksonville Second Place
· Mad Cowford Improv Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Marinas
· Harbortown Marina First Place
· Morningstar Marinas Second Place
· UNF Athletic Events Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Movie Theaters
· Cinemark Tinseltown and XD First Place
· AMC Regency Second Place
· Regal Cinemas Avenues 20 & RPX Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Museums
· MOSH First Place
· Ripley's Believe It or Not Second Place
· Lightner Museum Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Nature Trails
· Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens First Place
· Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Outdoor Concert Venue
· St. Augustine Amphitheatre First Place
· Daily's Place Amphitheater Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Parks
· Dog Wood Park of Jacksonville First Place
· Mandarin Park Second Place
· Treaty Oak Park Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Shooting Ranges
· Gateway Rifle and Pistol Club First Place
· Jacksonville Clay Target Sports First Place
· Gun Gallery Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do Skating & Skate Parks
· Kona Skate Park First Place
· Skateboard City Second Place
Year Round Things to Do: Surf Shops
· Sunrise Surf Shop First Place
· Aqua East Surf Shop Second Place
· Fort George Surf Shop Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Surfing Lessons
· Jacksonville Surf and Paddle School First Place
· Saltwater Cowgirls Surf Camp Second Place
· Thompson Surf School Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Theater Groups
· Florida Theatre First Place
· The 5 & Dime, A Theatre Company Second Place
· Theatre Jacksonville Runner Up
Year Round Things to Do: Theatre Venue
· Alhambra Theatre and Dining First Place
· Florida Theatre Second Place
· Times Union Centre for the Performing Arts Runner Up