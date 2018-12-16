JaxBest

Your picks: The full 2018 JaxBest winners list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For two months, viewers voted for their favorites in dozens of categories. We've tabulated the results and are proud to reveal the winners. 

Automotive & Powersports: ATV Dealers 

·     Jacksonville Powersports First Place

·     Duval Honda   Tied for Second Place

·     Jaguar Power Sports  Tied for Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Detailing 

·     Prime Car Wash  First Place

·     Wash Ninja, Inc. Second Place

·     Car Spa 360  Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Glass 

·     AmeriPro Auto Glass  First Place

·     Glass Doctor of Jacksonville Second Place

·     Dj's Auto Glass   Tied for Runner Up

·     Florida Auto Glass Plus LLC Tied for Runner Up

·     Pit Speed Auto Detailing Tied for Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Parts 

·     O'Reilly Auto Parts First Place

·     GO Pull-It  Second Place

·     Duval Honda Parts Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Repair 

·     Euro Spec  First Place

·     Tire Outlet  Second Place

·     Pulido's Automotive Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Auto Service 

·     Beach Plaza Auto Care First Place

·     Dan's Auto Air Second Place

·     100% Tint Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Body Shop 

·     Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting First Place

·     Breitling Autoworks Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Car Wash 

·     Beaches Car Wash & Gift Gallery First Place

·     Charles & George's Car Wash  Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Domestic Auto Dealers 

·     Beaver Chevrolet Tied for First Place

·     Nimnicht Chevrolet Tied for First Place

·     North Florida Lincoln Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Golf Carts 

·     Ponte Vedra Golf Carts  First Place

·     NasCarts   Second Place

·     XL Carts - Custom Golf Carts Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Imports Auto Dealers

·     Beaver Toyota St. Augustine   First Place

·     Duval Honda     First Place

·     Coggin Nissan On Atlantic in Jacksonville Tied for Runner Up

·     Lucas Honda of Jacksonville   Tied for Runner Up

·     O'Steen Volkswagen    Tied for Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Jet Skis & Powerboats 

·     Raging Water Sports   First Place

·     CareFree Boat Club of Jacksonville Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Luxury Auto Dealers 

·     Claude Nolan Cadillac First Place

·     Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville  First Place

·     Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville  Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Dealerships 

·     Adamec Harley-Davidson Jacksonville    First Place

·     Motorcycle Dealerships BMW Motorcycles of Jacksonville Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Events 

·     Adamec Harley-Davidson Bike Night  First Place

·     "Riding for our Kids @ PAL of Jax" (VEMA Second Place

·     Ride for Zahara     Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Parts and Accessories 

·     Cycle Gear First Place

·     Jax Biker Gear Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Motorcycle Repair

·     Jacksonville Motorcycle Service  First Place

·     Wrench Men Cycle Shop  Second Place

Automotive & Powersports: Pre-owned Auto Dealers 

·     Garber Automall First Place

·     CarMax   Second Place

·     Autoline Preowned Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Specialty Auto Dealers 

·     Overby's Inc     First Place

·     World Imports USA/Lotus of Jacksonville Second Place

·     Ryder Used Trucks    Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Tires 

·     Discount Tires   First Place

·     Good Year   Second Place

·     Everything Automotive  Runner Up

Automotive & Powersports: Towing Service 

·     Absolute Towing in Jacksonville  First Place

·     A & J Towing and Recovery  Second Place

·     Jax Discount Towing LLC  Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Aerobics 

·     Orangetheory Fitness    First Place

·     Youthful Medical Spa    Second Place

·     Jazzercise Jacksonville Westside Fitness  Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Barber 

·     Who'z Next Barber Shop and Salon First Place

·     Prestige Barber Shop   Second Place

·     Bleach Please Salon   Tied for Runner Up

·     House of Shaves Barbershop  Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Cheer & Gymnastics 

·     Bailey's Health & Fitness First Place

·     Infinity AllStars Cheerleading Second Place

·     Anytime Fitness   Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: 

·     Chiropractors Choice Chiropractic  First Place

·     Southside Chiropractic and Car Injury Clinic Second Place

·     Silver Chiropractic and Wellness   Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Cosmetic Surgery 

·     Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery   First Place

·     Jacksonville Cosmetic Surgery Center  Tied for Second Place

·     Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery: Snyder Brett MD Tied for Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Dance Studio 

·     Bravo School of Dance  First Place

·     Polly B Dance Academy  Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Day Spa 

·     Jeannie Evan's Day Spa   First Place

·     The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Second Place

·     Youthful Medical Spa   Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Dental 

·     Carlson Dental Group First Place

·     San Marco Dentistry Second Place

·     Beaver Dental Care Tied for Runner Up

·     Cavka Dental Center Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Gym

·     Studio Jear Group Fitness First Place

·     Trinity Fitness Southside Second Place

·     Bailey's Powerhouse Gym Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Color 

·     Young Broke & Fabulous First Place

·     TRUE HUE SALON STUDIO 116 Second Place

·     Total Hair Experience Salon Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Extensions 

·     Fusion Salon First Place

·     Sutra Salon Second Place

·     Pampered & Polished Spa Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Removal

·     LunchboxWax Riverside First Place

·     CMA Medicine Second Place

·     Ideal Image Jacksonville Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Salon

·     Brick Haus Salon First Place

·     San Marco Strands Second Place

·     Total Hair Experience Salon Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Straightening

·     MYDRY BLOWOUT BAR First Place

·     Masters Touch Hair Salon Tied for Second Place

·     Michele K Hair Straightening Tied for Second Place

·     No.1 Hair Salon  Tied for Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Manicure & Pedicure

·     Bella Diva First Place

·     Therapy Boutique and Nail Salon Second Place

·     Nail Spa 2 Inc Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Martial Arts

·     Atlantic Warriors Martial Arts First Place

·     Alpha Dogs Martial Arts Second Place

·     Watson Martial Arts, Inc. Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Massage

·     Alpha School of Massage First Place

·     Harmonious Bliss Tied for Second Place

·     Massage Du Jour Tied for Second Place

·     Beauty Massage Tied for Runner Up

·     Massage Trinity  Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Medical

·     Island Doctors   First Place

·     Laser Loft Medical Spa  Second Place

·     Dr. Bonaquist Nocatee  Tied for Runner Up

·     Gulani Family Care  Tied for Runner Up

·     Homewatch CareGivers of Jacksonville  Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Nutritional Services

·     Preferred Nutrition Services First Place

·     Nutrition & Wellness Across Tied for Second Place

·     Therapy and Nutrition Services Tied for Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Personal Trainers

·     Body Works Personal Training First Place

·     Snap Fitness  Second Place

·     Fitness Lab Jax  Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Pilates Studio

·     Tehila's Pilates   First Place

·     Studio Jear Group Fitness Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Tanning

·     Sol Us Tanning Riverside First Place

·     Southside Spa & Tan LLC Second Place

·     Florida Airbrush Tanning Tied for Runner Up

·     Sea Shell Tanning Salon  Tied for Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Tattoo & Piercing

·     Inksmith & Rogers Tattoo Studio First Place

·     Carribbean Connection   Second Place

·     Pure Imagination Arts   Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Vision

·     Vue Optical Boutique First Place

·     Pearle Vision Second Place

·     Vision Express Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Vitamins & Supplements

·     The Vitamin Shoppe First Place

·     Native Sun Natural Foods Market Second Place

·     GNC Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Waxing

·     LunchboxWax Riverside First Place

·     The Wax Strip Second Place

·     The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Weight Management

·     Hormone Health Weight Loss & ReGenerative Therapy of Jacksonville First Place

·     Alaric Health Beauty & Wellness  Second Place

·     LASER LOFT Second Place

Beauty & Wellness: Yoga Studio

·     Rebel Studio First Place

·     Yoga Den Studio Second Place

·     Big Fish Power Yoga Runner Up

Beauty & Wellness: Zumba

·     Studio Jear Group Fitness First Place

Food: American

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

·     Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place

·     Extreme Burger's & Shakes Foodtruck Runner Up

Food: Bakery

·     Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop  First Place

·     Sweet By Holly  Second Place

·     Sweet Theory Baking Co. Runner Up

Food: Barbecue

·     The Bearded Pig First Place

·     Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ Second Place

·     Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q  Runner Up

Food: Breakfast

·     Grumpy's Restaurant First Place

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill Second Place

·     Maple Street Biscuit Company Runner Up

Food: Brunch

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

·     Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place

·     Biscottis Runner Up

Food: Burgers

·     DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place

·     M Shack Second Place

·     Cruisers Grill Runner Up

Food: Cakes

·     Samantha Mayfair Cakes First Place

·     Nothing Bundt Cakes Second Place

·     Charmed Cakes Runner Up

Food: Chinese

·     Hawkers Asian Street Fare First Place

·     Chan's Chinese Restaurant Second Place

·     China Kitchen Runner Up

Food: Coffee Shop

·     Twisted Compass Brewing Co. First Place

·     Bold Bean Second Place

·     Southern Grounds & Co. Runner Up

Food: Cupcakes

·     CamiCakes Cupcakes First Place

·     Sweet By Holly Second Place

·     Cupcakes by Darla Runner Up

Food: Donut Shop

·     Donut Shoppe First Place

·     The Mini Bar Second Place

·     Good Dough Runner Up

Food: Ethnic – Other

·     Sugar Cane Authentic Cuban Food First Place

·     Kim's Korean BBQ Second Place

·     JJ's Bistro De Paris Runner Up

Food: Ethnic Specialty Grocery

·     Hala's Mideast Eatery and Market First Place

Food: Family Restaurant

·     Vito's Italian Restaurant  First Place

·     Grumpy's Restaurant Second Place

·     The Loop Pizza Grill Runner Up

Food: Food Trucks

·     The Happy Grilled Cheese First Place

·     Mr. Taco Truck  Second Place

·     The Potter's House Soul Food Bistro Runner Up

Food: Fresh Produce

·     Freshfields Farm First Place

·     Lucky's Market Second Place

·     Earth Fare Runner Up

Food: Fries

·     Five Guys First Place

·     Burger Fi Second Place

·     Cruisers Grill Runner Up

Food: Gourmet Food Products

·     Tillman's Meat and Country Store First Place

·     Grater Goods Second Place

·     Raneri's gourmet, LLC Runner Up

Food: Gourmet Grocery

·     The Fresh Market First Place

·     Earth Fare Second Place

·     Gourmet Dime LLC Runner Up

Food: Greek

·     Greek Street Kitchen and Bar   Tied for First Place

·     Olive Tree Mediterranean Grille   Tied for First Place

·     Tabouleh     Runner Up

Food: Ice Cream Shop

·     Whit's Frozen Custard of Mandarin First Place

·     Cold Stone Creamery Second Place

·     Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Orange Park Runner Up

Food: Indian

·     5th Element Indian Restaurant  First Place

·     JaxSpice  Second Place

·     Maa Kitchen  Runner Up

Food: Italian

·     Vito's Italian Restaurant  First Place

·     Enza's Italian Restaurant Second Place

·     Joseph's Pizza Runner Up

Food: Meal Prep and Delivery

·     Gregory Paul's (Freshly Prepared Meals & Catering) First Place

·     Catering by Liz Second Place

Food: Mexican

·     Taco Lu  First Place

·     La Nopalera Second Place

·     Campeche Bay Cantina Mexican Restaurant Runner Up

Food: Middle Eastern

·     Hala's Mideast Eatery and Market First Place

·     Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean  Second Place

·     Zodiac Bar & Grill   Runner Up

Food: Organic & Health Foods

·     Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place

·     Green Man Gourmet Second Place

·     Diane's Natural Food Mart Runner Up

Food: Pies

·     Me, Myself & Pies First Place

·     Pie Heaven Bakery CafÃ© Second Place

·     Amaretti Desserts LLC Runner Up

Food: Pizza

·     V Pizza First Place

·     Vito's Pizza Second Place

·     Joseph's Pizza Runner Up

Food: Sandwich Shops

·     Blue Boy Sandwich Shop First Place

·     Huckleberry's Shack Tied for Second Place

·     Spliffs Gastropub Tied for Second Place

Food: Seafood

·     Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant Jax Beach First Place

·     Julington Creek Fish Camp Second Place

·     Seafood Kitchen Runner Up

Food: Steakhouse

·     Ruth's Chris Steak House First Place

·     Cowford Chophouse Second Place

Food: Sushi

·     Crazy Sushi First Place

·     Kazu Japanese Restaurant Second Place

·     Sushi Factory Runner Up

Food: Sweets & Treats

·     Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop First Place

·     Amaretti Desserts San Marco Second Place

Food: Tacos

·     TacoLu, Baja Mexicana First Place

·     Corner Taco - Second Place

·     Cantina Louie Tied for Runner Up

·     Mr Taco Tied for Runner Up

Food: Thai

·     Buddha Thai Bistro First Place

·     Lemongrass Thai Bistro Second Place

·     Sala Thai Restaurant Runner Up

Food: Vegetarian

·     Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place

·     Southern Roots Filling Station Second Place

Food: Vietnamese

·     Bowl of Pho First Place

·     A Bit of Saigon Tied for Second Place

·     Pho Today Tied for Second Place

Food: Wine Shop

·     Grape and Grain First Place

·     Bernie's Wine Shop Second Place

·     Wine Decadence Runner Up

Food: Wings

·     DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place

·     Dicks Wings & Grill Lakewood, 1610 University Blvd W. Jacksonville, FL 32217  Second Place

·     Wing-It   Runner Up

Lifestyle: Adult Education

·     FSCJ Continuing Education Tied for First Place

·     Painting with a Twist Tied for First Place

·     St Johns River State College Runner Up

Lifestyle: Adult Living Communities

·     Taylor Residences First Place

·     Augustine Landing Second Place

·     Anthem Lakes Runner Up

Lifestyle: Day Care

·     Opk South Of Middleburg Inc First Place

·     Kids World Academy Second Place

·     Impact Learning Center  Tied for Runner Up

·     Rattles to Tassels Tied for Runner Up

Lifestyle: Family Entertainment

·     Mystic Cornhole Company LLC First Place

·     William LaVant  Second Place

·     Down by the Bank Runner Up

Lifestyle: Fitness

·     Gett Itt   First Place

·     Trinity Fitness Southside Second Place

·     Williams Family YMCA  Runner Up

Lifestyle: Healthy Eating

·     Native Sun Natural Foods Market First Place

·     Superfit Foods  Second Place

Lifestyle: Music Lessons

·     Jacksonville School of Music First Place

·     Emergence School of Worship Second Place

Lifestyle: Podcasts

·     Gators Breakdown First Place

·     Backwater Hustle, The Fishing Podcast Second Place

·     RAIA Podcast Runner Up

Lifestyle: Private/Charter Schools

·     Christ's Church Academy First Place

·     The Bolles School

Second Place

·     Bishop Kenny Runner Up

Lifestyle: Professional Counseling

·     Breakthroughs: Counseling & Recovery First Place

·     Dr. Elliott B. Rosenbaum, Psychologist First Place

·     D'Arienzo Psychological Group Runner Up

Lifestyle: Safety

·     Dillman Driving School First Place

·     Ritz Safety Second Place

·     Full Source, LLC Runner Up

·     Red Team Safety and Security Runner Up

·     Sawyer Safety Supply Runner Up

Lifestyle: Summer Camps

·     MOSH First Place

·     Camp Chippewa Second Place

·     Happy Acres Ranch Second Place

Lifestyle: Travel

·     Cruise Planners - Lori Osgood First Place

·     Avondale Travel

Second Place

·     All Seasons Travel Runner Up

Lifestyle: Tutoring

·     Hope Haven First Place

·     Tutoring Club of Jacksonville Second Place

·     Varsity Tutors Runner Up

Lifestyle: Volunteering/Charities

·     Ronald McDonald House First Place

·     Hands on Jacksonville Second Place

·     The Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville Runner Up

Nightlife Beer Selection

·     Bold City Brewery First Place

·     Hamburger Mary's First Place

·     Brewz Runner Up

·     Keg and Coin Runner Up

Nightlife: Breweries

·     Intuition Ale Works First Place

·     Aardwolf Brewing Company Second Place

·     Bold City Brewery Second Place

Nightlife: Brewpubs

·     Wicked Barley Brewing Company First Place

·     BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Second Place

Nightlife: Cigar Bars

·     Island Girl Cigar Bar (Gate Pkwy, JAX) First Place

·     Stogies Smoke Shop Second Place

Nightlife Craft Cocktails

·     The Volstead First Place

·     Manifest Distilling Second Place

·     Flask and Cannon Runner Up

Nightlife: Dance Clubs

·     Birdies First Place

Nightlife: Happy Hour

·     River City Brewing Company First Place

·     The Fish Company Second Place

·     Sneakers Sports Grille Runner Up

Nightlife: Irish Pubs

·     Lynch's Irish Pub First Place

·     Culhane's Irish Pub Second Place

Nightlife: Late Night Eats

·     Burrito Gallery Downtown First Place

·     Pita Pit Second Place

·     Time Out Sports Grill Runner Up

Nightlife: Live Music

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

·     Maverick's At The Landing Second Place

·     Mudville Grille Runner Up

Nightlife: Neighborhood Bars

·     The Roadhouse  First Place

·     Cliff's Bar & Grill Second Place

Nightlife: Sports Bars

·     DEE'S MUSIC BAR & GRILL First Place

·     Sneakers Sports Grille Second Place

·     Time Out Sports Grill Runner Up

Nightlife: Transportation

·     Z-Trip First Place

·     Checker Cab of Jacksonville Second Place

·     EZ Airport Shuttle Runner Up

·     The Wave Runner Up

Pets Animal Care

·     First Coast No More Homeless Pets First Place

·     Jacksonville Humane Society Second Place

·     Pet Rescue North Runner

Pet:  Dog Friendly Restaurants

·     Green Room Brewing, LLC First Place

·     Sandollar Restaurant Second Place

Pets: Dog Parks

·     Dogwood Park First Place

·     Poochies Second Place

·     Monument Skate Park Runner Up

Pets: Grooming

·     Kristine's Mobile Pet Spa  First Place

·     High Tailin' It Mobile Grooming LLC  Second Place

·     Bath House Pet Grooming Runner Up

Pets: Pet Boarding

·     Dogtown First Place

·     Camp Bow Wow Second Place

·     BARK Runner Up

Pets: Pet Events

·     Mega Pet Adoption First Place

·     Julington Animal Walk Second Place

·     Paw Prints in the Sand 5K Runner Up

Pets: Pet Friendly Apartments

·     River City Landing First Place

·     The Four at Deerwood Second Place

·     Vera Luxury Living Second Place

Pets: Pet Sitting & Walking

·     Vera Luxury Living Second Place

·     Echo Pet Care First Place

·     While You're Away First Place

·     A Friend in the Woods Runner Up

·     Dog Days & Cat Naps Pet Sitting & Dog Walking Runner Up

Pets: Pet Supplies

·     Earth Pets First Place

·     Salty Paws Healthy Pet Market Second Place

·     Petland Jax Runner Up

Pets: Pet Training

·     Sit Happens Jacksonville Dog Training First Place

·     Karma K9 | Dog Training, Doggie Daycare & more Second Place

·     Far Fetched Tales Dog Training Runner Up

·     Unleash Fido Runner Up

Pets: Pet Waste Cleanup

·     First Coast Scoopers First Place

·     Doody Daddy Second Place

·     Poop Butler Second Place

Professional Services: Accountants

·     Christine Michel First Place

Professional Services: Attorneys

·     Christine Michel First Place

·     Law Offices of John M. Phillips Second Place

·     Law Office of Robert Fishback Runner Up

·     Spohrer & Dodd Runner Up

Professional Services: Banks

·     Vystar Credit Union First Place

·     Community First Credit Union Second Place

·     Jax Metro A Division of Self-Help Credit Union Runner Up

Professional Services: Book Keepers

·     North Florida Bookkeeping First Place

·     Bookkeeping & Accounting of Florida Inc. Second Place

·     KCCA Bookkeeping Services, LLC Runner Up

Professional Services: Credit Union

·     VyStar Credit Union First Place

·     Navy Federal Credit Union Second Place

·     Community First Credit Union Runner Up

Professional Services: Insurance

·     Ron Kuruvilla We Insure First Place

Professional Services: Mortgage Companies

·     Bank of England Mortgage First Place

·     Watson Mortgage Corp. Second Place

·     Trustline Mortgage Runner Up

Professional Services: Payroll Services

·     Paycor First Place

·     Pat Rhodes Accounting Second Place

·     Payroll Savvy Runner Up

Professional Services: Realtors

·     Jax Homes First Place

·     Heather Perez Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Second Place

·     Root Realty Second Place

·     Wendy Rodgers | Planet Realty & Management Second Place

·     Malou Howland Berkshire Hathaway Runner Up

·     The Kopp Group - REMAX Unlimited Runner Up

·     Valerie Womble - REMAX Watermake Runner Up

Professional Services: Staffing Agency

·     STAFFORCE First Place

·     Metrix Staffing Second Place

·     Spherion Second Place

Residential Services: Appliances

·     Sloan Appliance Repair First Place

·     Valerios Appliance Repair Second Place

·     Easy Cut Lawns Runner Up

Residential Services: Contractors

·     J. Lane Construction, LLC First Place

·     Pro Construction Group, Inc Second Place

Residential Services: Electrical

·     American Electrical Contracting, Inc. First Place

·     Empire Electric Inc. Second Place

·     All Service Electric Runner Up

Residential Services: Home Inspectors

·     L&H Home Inspection Pros First Place

·     Tabor Hill & Associates LLC Second Place

Residential Services: House Cleaning

·     The Maids First Place

·     Precision Cleaning & more Second Place

Residential Services: HVAC

·     Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning First Place

·     Brisk Air Heating & Cooling Second Place

·     Cleanaire Mechanical Inc Second Place

·     Huxham Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. Second Place

Residential Services: Landscaping

·     Art of Natural Stone First Place

Residential Services: Painters

·     The Painting Craftsmen First Place

·     Jacksonville Painting Second Place

·     MP Professional Service Corp Runner Up

·     Pro Construction Group, Inc Runner Up

Residential Services: Pest Control

·     Turner Pest Control First Place

·     Nader's Pest Raiders Second Place

·     Florida Pest Management Inc Runner Up

·     Peninsular Critter Gitter Runner Up

Residential Services: Plumbing

·     Bill Fenwick Plumbing Inc. First Place

·     Affordable Plumbing Second Place

·     Turner Plumbing Co Runner Up

Residential Services: Pool Services

·     SurfSide Pools First Place

·     ASP- America's Swimming Pool Company Second Place

·     Paradise Pool Service Second Place

·     Portofino Pool Second Place

Residential Services: Realtors

·     The Kopp Group - REMAX Unlimited First Place

·     EXIT Real Estate Gallery Second Place

·     Watson Realty Corp. Atlantic Beach Runner Up

Residential Services: Remodeling

·     Coastline Custom Floors First Place

Residential Services: Roofing

·     Reliant Roofing, Inc First Place

·     Collis Roofing Second Place

·     Quality Discount Roofing Second Place

·     Tadlock Roofing Second Place

Shopping: Alterations

·     Eva's Alterations First Place

·     Cinnamon's Quilt Shoppe Second Place

·     The Tailor Shop Inc. Runner Up

·     Young's Alterations Runner Up

Shopping: Antiques

·     yours truly St John's Ave. First Place

·     Eco Relics Second Place

·     5 Points Antiques Runner Up

Shoppin:g Book Stores

·     Chamblin Bookmine First Place

·     Bookmark Second Place

Shopping Children's Clothing

·     Willie's First Place

·     Hobbie Horse Second Place

·     Heyday Runner Up

Shopping: Collectibles & Memorabilia

·     Gallery of Antiques & Collectibles First Place

·     Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles Second Place

·     Jacksonville Sports Cards Runner Up

Shopping: Consignment

Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel of San Marco First Place

Shopping Crafts Supplies

·     Hobby Lobby First Place

·     Michaels Second Place

·     Cinnamon's Quilt Shoppe Runner Up

Shopping: Dry Cleaners

·     Oceanside Cleaners First Place

·     Deluxe Cleaners Second Place

·     Soutel Dry Cleaners Runner Up

Shopping: Electronics

·     Consumer Electronics First Place

·     InMotion Entertainment

Second Place

·     Silmar Electronics Inc Runner Up

Shopping: Flea Markets

·      Pecan Park Flea & Farmers' Market First Place

·     Ramona Flea Market Second Place

·     Beach Boulevard Flea Market Runner Up

·     St. Augustine Flea Market Runner Up

Shopping: Flowers

·     Kuhn First Place

·     Arlington Flower Shops

Second Place

·     Ruby Reds Floral and Garden Runner Up

 Shopping: Formal Wear 

·     French Novelty First Place

·     Michael's Formalwear Second Place

·     Black Tie Formals Runner Up

Shopping: Furniture 

·     Jacksonville Bedding First Place

·     American Signature Furniture Second Place

·     J Turner & Co. Runner Up

Shopping Gaming

·     Video Game Rescue First Place

·     Games Galore Second Place

Shopping: Gift Shop

·     Thing:s Very Specia, Inc First Place

·     Gretchen's Hallmark Shop Second Place

·     Pineapple Post Runner Up

Shopping: Gold & Pawn

·     Jax Jewlery and Pawn First Place

·     Gold & Coin Inc Second Place

·     Jimmy's Jewelry & Pawn III Runner U

Shopping: Housewares

·     Circle K Furniture First Place

·     Cort Furniture Rental & Clearance Center Second Place

·     Premier Home Essentials Runner Up

Shopping: Independent Hardware Store

·     Turner Ace Hardware First Place

·     Paschal Brothers Hardware Company Second Place

·     Curry Thomas Hardware Stores Runner Up

Shopping: Jewelry

·     Hemming Jewelers First Place

·     Underwood Jewelers Second Place

·     Global Diamonds Runner Up

Shopping: Mall

·     St. Johns Town Center First Place

·     The Avenues Second Place

·     Orange Park Mall Runner Up 

Shopping: Maternity

·     Destination Maternity First Place

·     LOFT Second Place

·     Sugar Water Boutique Runner Up

Shopping: Men's Clothing

·     Dillard's First Place

·     Rosenblum's - The Beaches Second Place

·     Beau Outfitters Runner Up

·     Menz Closet Runner Up

Shopping: Musical Instruments

·     George's Music First Place

·     Clark's Music Center Second Place

·     Chip's Music Runner Up

Shopping: Shoes

·     Boger Shoes First Place

·     Red Wing Second Place

·     Gus & Co Shoe & Luggage Repair Runner Up

Shopping: Sports Apparel

·     1st Place Sports First Place

·     Sports Mania Second Place

·     Fort George Surf Shop Runner Up

Shopping: Surf Shops

·     Aqua East Surf Shop First Place

·     Sunrise Surf Shop Second Place

·     Surf Station Runner Up

Shopping: Tools

·     Turner Ace Hardware First Place

·     Bernie's Tool & Fastener Services Second Place

·     Tool Shack Second Place

·     3rd Devil Tools Runner Up

Shopping: Vintage

·     5 Points Vintage First Place

·     Vintage Arts Inc Second Place

·     That Poor Girl Vintage Runner Up

Shopping: Women's Accessories

·     Jane Doe Boutique First Place

·     Goldfinch Boutique Second Place

·     Grease Rags Clothing Company Second Place

Shopping: Women's Boutique

·     1st & 12th Regency Mall First Place

·     Gottahaveit Second Place

·     Plush Boutique Runner Up

Special Events: Festivals

·     Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival First Place

·     Welcome to Rockville Second Place

·     Jacksonville Jazz Fest Runner Up

Special Events: Fishing, Boating & Surf

·     Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament First Place

·     WaveMasters Annual Surf Contest Second Place

Special Events: Holidays

·     St. Augustine Night of Lights First Place

·     Catty Shack Ranch's Halloween Haunted Forest Second Place

·     Jacksonville Zoo Spooktacular Runner Up

Special Events: Pop Culture

·     Collective Con First Place

·     Belle of the Boulevard Mobile Fashion Truck Second Place

·     Powellful Productions Runner U

Special Events: Running

·     Gate River Run First Place

·     The DONNA Half Marathon Second Place

·     Jacksonville Marathon Runner Up

·     Never Quit Runner Up

Special Events: Sports Events

·     Jacksonville Jaguars First Place

·     Florida-Georgia Second Place

·     Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Cake

·     Creme de la Cocoa First Place

·     Choux Cake Studio Second Place

·     For The Love of Cake Runner Up

·     The Cake Shop of San Jose Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Caterer

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

·     Designed Events Inc. Second Place

·     1 Foxy Lady Cafe and Catering Runner Up 

Weddings & Events: DJ

·     Party Solution Entertainment First Place

·     The Jeff Bell Experience Second Place

·     Str8up Band Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Invitations

·     Flaire Celebrations First Place

·     Things Very Special, Inc Second Place

·     Things Very Special Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Limousine

·     Jax Party Bus & Limousine First Place

·     Twins Luxury Limousine First Place

·     Riverplace Limousine Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Make-Up

·     Studio Bride First Place

·     Carrie Wilson Makeup Second Place

·     Elite Look Productions Runner Up 

Weddings & Events: Musicians & Soloists

·     Deron Baker First Place

·     PRI Productions Second Place

·     Wehner Weddings, LLC Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Party Rentals

·     All About Events - Jacksonville First Place

·     Luxe Party Rentals LLC Second Place

·     Southern Charm Events Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Photographer

·     Richard Fleming Photography First Place

·     Alex & Cammy Photography Second Place

·     VB Photography - Boudoir, Wedding, And Portrait Photography Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Rings

·     Global Diamonds Jacksonville First Place

·     Underwood Jewelers Second Place

·     Harby Jewelers Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Tuxedo

·     Michael's Formalwear First Place

·     Davids Bridal Second Place

·     French Novelty Runner Up

Weddings & Events Venue

·     Plantation Oaks Farms First Place

·     The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch Second Place

Weddings & Events: Videographer

·     Ricker Films First Place

·     John William Media Second Place

·     www.vbphoto.us Runner Up

Weddings & Events: Wedding Dresses

·     The White Magnolia Bridal Collection First Place

·     One Fine Day Bridal Salon Second Place

Weddings & Events: Wedding Florist

·     Seawalk Custom Florals First Place

·     Liz Stewart Floral Design Second Place

Weddings & Events: Wedding Planner

·     Coastal Coordinating First Place

·     SPR Events Second Place

·     The Eventful Gals Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Amusement Centers

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

·     Dave & Buster Second Place

·     Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events Runner Up

·     Main Event Entertainment Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Art Galleries

·     Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens First Place

·     MOCA Jacksonville Second Place

·     Yellow House Art Gallery Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Beaches

·     Little Talbot Island State Park First Place

·     Atlantic Beach Second Place

·     Hannah Park Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Bike Shops

·     ZenCog Bicycle Company First Place

·     Bicycles Etc. Second Place

·     Performance Bicycle Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Bike Trails

·     Hannah Park First Place

·     Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Boat Charters & River Cruises

·     Now and Zen Sailing Charters First Place

·     First Coast Charters Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Bowling

·     Jax Lanes Bowling Center First Place

·     King Pins Bowling Center Second Place

Year Round Things to DoL Farmer's Market

·     Riverside Arts Market First Place

·     Beaches Green Market Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Fishing Charters

·     Southern Marsh Fishing Charters First Place

·     Southern Salt Charters Second Place

·     Coastal Fish Charters Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Golf Courses

·     Jacksonville Golf & Country Club First Place

·     Magnolia Point Golf and Country Club Second Place

·     Bent Creek Golf Course Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Halloween Costumes

·     Spirit Halloween First Place

·     Make Believe Costumes & Dancewear Second Place

Year Round Things to Do Indoor Concert Venue

·     Ponte Vedra Concert Hall First Place

·     1904 Music Hall Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Live Comedy

·     Two Saints Restaurant & Grill First Place

·     Comedy Zone Jacksonville Second Place

·     Mad Cowford Improv Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Marinas

·     Harbortown Marina First Place

·     Morningstar Marinas Second Place

·     UNF Athletic Events Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Movie Theaters

·     Cinemark Tinseltown and XD First Place

·     AMC Regency Second Place

·     Regal Cinemas Avenues 20 & RPX Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Museums

·     MOSH First Place

·     Ripley's Believe It or Not Second Place

·     Lightner Museum Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Nature Trails

·     Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens First Place

·     Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Outdoor Concert Venue

·     St. Augustine Amphitheatre First Place

·     Daily's Place Amphitheater Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Parks

·     Dog Wood Park of Jacksonville First Place

·     Mandarin Park Second Place

·     Treaty Oak Park Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Shooting Ranges

·     Gateway Rifle and Pistol Club First Place

·     Jacksonville Clay Target Sports First Place

·     Gun Gallery Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do Skating & Skate Parks

·     Kona Skate Park First Place

·     Skateboard City Second Place

Year Round Things to Do: Surf Shops

·     Sunrise Surf Shop First Place

·     Aqua East Surf Shop Second Place

·     Fort George Surf Shop Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Surfing Lessons

·     Jacksonville Surf and Paddle School First Place

·     Saltwater Cowgirls Surf Camp Second Place

·     Thompson Surf School Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Theater Groups

·     Florida Theatre First Place

·     The 5 & Dime, A Theatre Company Second Place

·     Theatre Jacksonville Runner Up

Year Round Things to Do: Theatre Venue

·     Alhambra Theatre and Dining First Place

·     Florida Theatre Second Place

·     Times Union Centre for the Performing Arts Runner Up