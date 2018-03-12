Bulletin

French fashion icon Givenchy dead at 91, reports say

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer
Headline Goes Here Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - French fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy, who was known for designing Audrey Hepburn's so-called "little black dress," has died, according to reports. He was 91.

Givenchy's partner, Philippe Venet, said the designer died in his sleep Saturday, BBC News and The Daily Mail reported.

"It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died," the designer's fashion house confirmed in a statement provided to Agence France-Presse.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.