Report: Jacksonville institution Beach Road Chicken Dinners up for sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A restaurant that has been a staple of the Jacksonville food landscape for eight decades is now up for sale, along with the property it sits on, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

Beach Road Chicken Dinners has been at 4132 Atlantic Blvd. in the St. Nicholas area for 80 years, and owners Kenneth and Tena Ferger told the Daily Record they are ready to retire.

They are even throwing the recipes for their famous chicken dinners in with the sale, which will also include the building, the parking lot and the wooded area behind the restaurant, the Record reports.

Open Tuesday through Sunday, the restaurant has been a favorite for many in Jacksonville since Atlantic Boulevard was the only accessible road to the beach -- hence the name, "Beach Road" Chicken Dinners.

The menu includes fried chicken, french fries, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, creamed peas and delightful little biscuits.

