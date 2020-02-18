Jumbo Shrimp to hold job fair for food, beverage staff
Baseball team seeks candidates for seasonal concession positions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare for new year at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the club is hosting a job fair.
The club will hold its next job fair from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 for 2020 seasonal food and beverage positions at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp.
The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:
- Floor Supervisor
- Concessions Stand Manager
- Warehouse Manager
- Suite Attendant
- Concessions Attendant
- Concessions Cooks
- Bartenders
- Bar backs
- Keg Operators
- Warehouse Staff
- Vending Hawkers
- Line Cooks
- Pantry Stewards
- Cashiers
Full position descriptions are available at JaxShrimp.com.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is an equal opportunity employer. Pre-employment requirements include passing a background check and drug test.
