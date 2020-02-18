Jumbo Shrimp to hold job fair for food, beverage staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare for new year at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the club is hosting a job fair.

The club will hold its next job fair from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 for 2020 seasonal food and beverage positions at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Floor Supervisor

Concessions Stand Manager

Warehouse Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Attendant

Concessions Cooks

Bartenders

Bar backs

Keg Operators

Warehouse Staff

Vending Hawkers

Line Cooks

Pantry Stewards

Cashiers

Full position descriptions are available at JaxShrimp.com.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is an equal opportunity employer. Pre-employment requirements include passing a background check and drug test.