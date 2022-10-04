Photographer

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an aggressive photojournalist to join the award winning News4JAX team. WJXT needs strong leaders who thrive in a fast-paced competitive environment. You must be a problem solver who understands the importance of storytelling and teamwork. This is a weekend position.

Experience:

Critical thinker in field Understand creative use of editing and graphics using Edius system Able to work independently Experience with lighting Experience with multi camera shots Know how to operate a microwave truce and satellite truck Understanding of computer/IT workflows Understand File Transfer Excellent communication skills with management and staff Ability to maintain station equipment and vehicles

Requirements:

Prefer candidate with at least two years of experience as a photojournalist in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines. Looking for an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Plan to work weekends, flexible schedule, including days, nights, and holidays. Degree in communications or relate field desired.

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Nancy Tillman (ntillman@wjxt.com)