The digital producer at News4JAX publishes and pushes local content on web, streaming and social media platforms. Live streaming and streaming original content is a top priority, as well as getting video and stories posted in a timely manner. This person will become a part of our transforming industry, working with the news team to manage live and on-demand content.

The digital producers are encouraged to bring enterprise story ideas to the table, and will get days to work on those stories. This person is part of a large news team, working to streamline content from one platform to the next.

Experience:

The digital producer is a good copy editor who emphasizes accuracy, spelling, graphics, and use of video in all content. This position requires working well with managers, producers, anchors, reporters, photographers, video editors and other members of the digital team.

Requirements:

We prefer someone with at least three years of experience in a news organization. You need to be familiar with a newsroom computer system, video, and photo editing software. Must be willing to work flexible shifts including overnights and holidays when needed.

Additional Information: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Send resume and story links to WJXT-TV Digital Director Marilyn Vaca at mvaca@wjxt.com PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS.