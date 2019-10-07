County by county: Here are the pumpkin patches open in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s officially Fall and the pumpkin patches are open!
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are trying to keep up with fall traditions. That means pumpkins... a bunch of them!
We have compiled a 2020 list of the best pumpkin patches in your county.
Duval County-
- Southside United Methodist Church - Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Celestial Farms - Address: 13958 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch - Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct Jacksonville, Florida 32258
- Isle Of Faith United Methodist Church - Address: 1821 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Congaree and Penn - Address: 11830 Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219
- (CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 -- Hidden Fields Jax Pumpkin Patch - Address: 2259 Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246)
- Ortega United Methodist Church - Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Christ United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
- Victory Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 4651 Kernan Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Spirit of Life Lutheran Church - Address: 2636 New Berlin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226
- St. Paul United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Clay County:
- Amazing Grace Crop Maze - Address: 2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - 3925 Main Street, Middleburg, FL, 32068
- Orange Park United Methodist Church - 2063 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073
- Asbury United Methodist Church of Orange Park - Address: 16 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065
- Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003
- Keystone United Methodist Church - Address: 4004 State Rd 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656
Nassau County
- Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm - 19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL 32046
- Amazing Grace Family Farms - Home of Amazing Grace Crop Maze - 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
St. Johns County
- Sykes Family Farms Lord of Life Pumpkin Patch - 5995 Brough Rd, Elkton, Florida, USA
Baker County
- First United Methodist Church of Macclenny - 93 N 5th St, Macclenny, Florida 32063
Alachua County
- Newberry’s Cornfield Maze - 20015 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- Rogers' Farm - 3831 Northwest 156th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653.
Columbia County
- Creekside Country Corn Maze - 4265 Se Cr 18, Lake City, FL 32025.
Georgia
- Merck Farms - Address: 4745 Clarks Bluff Rd, Kingsland, GA 31548
- *CLOSED* for Fall Season - Poppell Farms - Address: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop, Odum, GA 31555
- Burt’s Farm - Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: In normal times, the only rule was “don’t pick the pumpkin up by the stem.”
But now, because of coronavirus, other safety precautions have been put in place, including hand sanitizer stations and face mask requirements
