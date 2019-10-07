County by county: Here are the pumpkin patches open in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s officially Fall and the pumpkin patches are open!

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are trying to keep up with fall traditions. That means pumpkins... a bunch of them!

We have compiled a 2020 list of the best pumpkin patches in your county.

Tweaking traditions: Jacksonville pumpkin patch pressing on despite pandemic

Duval County-

Southside United Methodist Church - Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Celestial Farms - Address: 13958 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch - Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct Jacksonville, Florida 32258

We are still working on plans for this year's pumpkin patch. Stay tuned for more details! Posted by Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The patch is open 11:30 am-8:30pm every day. We take all major credit cards. It is open to the public free of charge and... Posted by MUMC Pumpkin Patch on Monday, September 28, 2020

Clay County:

Amazing Grace Crop Maze - Address : 2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - 3925 Main Street, Middleburg, FL, 32068

Orange Park United Methodist Church - 2063 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073

Asbury United Methodist Church of Orange Park - Address: 16 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065

Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003

Keystone United Methodist Church - Address: 4004 State Rd 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Nassau County

https://connerscornmaze.com/

St. Johns County

Baker County

First United Methodist Church of Macclenny - 93 N 5th St, Macclenny, Florida 32063

The Pumpkins are coming Saturday, October 3rd! The unloading event will start at 8:30 am for anyone that would like to come and help. Posted by First United Methodist Church of Macclenny on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Alachua County

Columbia County

Creekside Country Corn Maze - 4265 Se Cr 18, Lake City, FL 32025.

Georgia

Merck Farms - Address: 4745 Clarks Bluff Rd, Kingsland, GA 31548

CLOSED* for Fall Season - Poppell Farms - Address: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop, Odum, GA 31555

Burt’s Farm - Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: In normal times, the only rule was “don’t pick the pumpkin up by the stem.”

But now, because of coronavirus, other safety precautions have been put in place, including hand sanitizer stations and face mask requirements

Just a few new rules this year. Posted by MUMC Pumpkin Patch on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

*Did we miss one? Please email CLuter@wjxt.com to become added to the list!*

JAXBEST - Vote for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch

MORE: Annual Amazing Grace Crop Maze opens in Green Cove Springs