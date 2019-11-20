City’s 911 dispatchers recount chaotic night they saved one of their own

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You hear a lot about Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's firefighters and paramedics. They are some of the first on a scene to protect the community when things go wrong.

But you seldom hear about the first, first responders -- the dispatchers you talk to when you call 911.

From talking callers through delivering babies to giving life-saving CPR instructions, these dispatchers save lives every day.

But one day last month stands out as one of the most stressful in recent memory. A call came in that two of their own -- firefighters on duty -- had been stabbed.

Capt. Latorrence Norris and Engineer Vincent Harper were attacked by a patient wielding a box cutter while they were taking him to UF Health by ambulance.

“He came on the radio and you could just tell in his voice that he says, ‘Signal 34’ and you can just tell. Everything kind of stopped for a second. And when he called, ‘Signal 34. Officer down,’ that’s when we just, we took over and got help to him,” said Sutton Born, a JFRD communications officer.

Norris was moments away from death, but the quick-thinking dispatchers are credited with making some of the first split-second decisions that helped save his life.

Only on News4Jax, we go inside the city’s 911 dispatch center that no news camera has entered before. We’ll learn more about that chaotic October night when a firefighter’s life was literally saved -- and about the people responsible.

