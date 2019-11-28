NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of people will gather at Pete's Bar in Neptune Beach for a Thanksgiving celebration. The tradition dates back decades, drawing people from all over the city, many of them decked out in their most festive outfits.

A lot of locals come down every year, decked out in their festive outfits and enjoy the time with the community before they go to their separate traditions.

Tom Trechel says he had a part in starting the tradition and he never imagined it would grow into such a big tradition.

“It originally got started when a bunch of us locals got together and we just got there and all just wanted to meet before Thanksgiving. Inside Pete’s, it was just a bunch of locals getting together and it just sort of grew and grew and now it’s a festivity," Trechel said.

Pete’s Thanksgiving celebration kicks off at 9 a.m.

Set-up is underway for the annual Turkey Trot at the beaches. The 5k starts at 8! pic.twitter.com/7K5uMzDdjc — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) November 28, 2019

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! 🦃♥ Headed to Pete's Bar or the #TurkeyTrot? Road closures are in place on 1st St. between Atlantic Blvd. and Orange St., and Atlantic Blvd. from East Coast Dr. to 1st St. Have fun! @NeptBchPolice pic.twitter.com/GziOSYRzOq — Crystal Chen (@WJXTCrystalChen) November 28, 2019

At 6 a.m. road closures will be in place. First Street between Atlantic Boulevard and Orange Street will be closed. Atlantic Boulevard will be closed from East Coast Drive to First Street.