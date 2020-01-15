Jacksonville job spotlight: Recruiting for managers going strong

Hiring for managers in Jacksonville is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 130 new jobs over the past week and 318 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of local manager came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 80 companies listed open jobs for Jacksonville-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Newk's, Florida Marketing North and Planet Fitness.

Florida Marketing North also posted jobs for team leaders, sales representatives and marketing assistants, and Planet Fitness sought member services representatives and custodians.

