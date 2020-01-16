Community invited to honor veteran who died homeless, without family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man who was homeless when he died will receive full military honors at a funeral Friday in Jacksonville.

John Meade Jr., who served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and was honorably discharged, will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

The St. Augustine Police Department described Meade as a “unique soul” who connected with everyone he met. But he lived “off the grid” for years and died without any known family.

The SAPD Outreach Team exhausted all resources to find information about Meade’s family history without success, but that search led them to uncover Meade’s military history, ensuring that he will receive the full honors he is due for his burial.

The public is invited to attend Meade’s funeral to honor his service to the country.

The Veterans Council of St. Johns County will be conducting Meade’s ceremony and burial.

“People who saw him liked him,” Bill Dudley, chairman of the council, said of Meade. “He was a very outgoing individual. He talked to people.”

Dudley said he will accept the flag on behalf of Meade’s family.

“It’s always very emotional when you know that you’re providing the services, if you will, not only of a family member but also for a fellow veteran," Dudley said.

For Dudley, Meade’s story comes with a lesson for all.

“When you see a veteran, thank a veteran for their service,” Dudley said. “Do it while you can still thank them and honor them and not just after they have passed.”

The ceremony and burial for John Meade Jr. will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday. The address is 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.