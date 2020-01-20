bb’s celebrates 20 years in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sitting at the end of Hendricks Avenue between San Marco and Jacksonville’s Southbank, bb’s restaurant and bar celebrated 20 years in the River City this weekend.

Owner Barbara Bredehoeft said the area landscape has changed a lot in two decades but business at the upscale restaurant has stayed strong.

“The new Daily’s (Place) theater gives Jacksonville one more reason to pack the house with concertgoers on any given night, and the two new apartment complexes make the Southbank a walkable, urban neighborhood,” Bredehoeft said, explaining the increasingly diversified stream of patrons.

Bredehoeft added, “The power business lunch is still alive and thriving at bb’s,” thanks to managing partner, Jonas Loh, who gives diners a hearty “Hello!” and welcoming smile as he oversees the restaurant’s day-to-day operations.

The successful team hopes celebrate another 20 years with the city that’s served it so well.

And yes, the ever-popular multi-level display case showing off its delectably mouth-watering desserts is here to stay, too, thank goodness.