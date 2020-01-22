Hiring for sales representatives is on the rise in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 150 new jobs over the past week, and 572 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 131 companies listed open jobs for Jacksonville-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is QORe 904, Inc. The sales and marketing company works with Fortune 500 clients and chose to establish roots in Jacksonville "due to the high market demands and our clients," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Brighttrends Inc. According to one of its recent job openings, the fast-growing promotional firm represents "Fortune 100 clients ranging from some of the leading names in consumer electronics to wireless services and sports entertainment."

Jobs posted by QORe 904, Inc in the past month also included sales executives and account representatives, while Brighttrends Inc. hired sales associates and sales executives, and Florida Marketing North sought sales consultants, managers and team leaders.

