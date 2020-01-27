Industry on the move: Sales experiencing strong job growth in Jacksonville

Jacksonville's sales industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 128 new jobs over the past week and 506 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The sales industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 131 companies listed open jobs for Jacksonville-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in sales and business development is Florida Marketing North. One of the company's recently posted job openings​ sums up its philosophy: "We embrace originality and cast aside the status quo."

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include JAX Marketing Solutions. According to one of its recent job openings, "Learn more about Jax Solutions cutting edge opportunities with a wide range of career paths in emerging and ground breaking technologies."

