Industry spotlight: Health care establishments hiring big in Jacksonville

Jacksonville's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 96 new jobs over the past week and 352 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 126 companies listed open jobs for Jacksonville-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Family Care Partners, Trilogy Home Healthcare and Integrity Healthcare.

Jobs posted by Family Care Partners in the past month in Jacksonville included physicians, medical assistants and nurse practitioners, while Trilogy Home Healthcare was hiring registered nurses, speech-language pathologists and supervisors, and Integrity Healthcare sought physicians.

