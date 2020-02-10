Jacksonville jobs spotlight: Recruiting for technicians going strong

Jacksonville is seeing strong demand for technicians' skills. Employers in the industry posted 170 new jobs over the past week, and 512 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of technician also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 168 companies listed open jobs for Jacksonville-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local technicians include Epsilon Systems Inc., Pet Paradise Resort and Take 5 Oil Change.

In the past month, Epsilon Systems Inc. also sought administrative assistants, while Pet Paradise Resort was hiring managers, veterinarians and maintenance specialists.

