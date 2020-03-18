Do you live in Clay County? Here’s everything you need to know

The Florida Department of Health has identified two men and two women in Clay County who tested positive with coronavirus, ranging in age from 55 to 70. On Wednesday afternoon, Ascension Healthcare announced a patient at its St. Vincent’s Clay County facility has died.

On DOH’s new COVID-19 Case Dashboard, all four Clay County patients had known contact with a person with COVID-19.

For residents of the county, here’s how government, business and community groups have responded to coronavirus.

Schools

Clay County added an extra week to spring break but the state has since ordered all public school closed until at least April 15.

The district is collaborating with the Clay County Education Association to develop extended distance learning opportunities during the closure, To help plan for distance learning opportunities, Broskie asked parents to fill out an online survey.

Call centers

The Emergency Operations Center has activated a call center to answer questions from the public. Clay County residents can call (877) 252-9362 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The State of Florida Department of Health 24-hour call center is available at 866-779-6121.

Social distancing

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners will follow all directives from the Florida Department of Health and will recommend guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Many individuals may spread the Coronavirus before symptoms develop or with only very mild symptoms. To stop the spread of the virus, the following guidelines should be followed:

Avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people, including gatherings in the home.

Avoid discretionary travel, domestic and abroad.

Avoid dining in restaurants, bars and public food courts- consider takeout, delivery or purchasing gift cards to be used later. (Beginning at 5 p.m. today, all Florida restaurants will operate at 50 percent occupancy).

If you are sick, stay home.

If any member of your household has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, all members of the household should quarantine at home for 14 days.

Animal Shelter Limiting Public Access

On Monday, March 16, Clay County Animal Services announced that until further notice, only limited public access will be allowed at the shelter in Green Cove Springs. Access for owner reclaims and foster pick-ups will be scheduled by appointment only. Call (904) 269-6342 to schedule an appointment. Pet owners are encouraged to have animals microchipped and to keep identification tags on pets at all times.

The following changes to services at the shelter will be in effect:

Stray pick-ups will be conducted for emergencies and public safety issues only.

No stray drop-off services will be available, and no owner surrenders will be accepted.

Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) services have been suspended. Please call Clay Humane for Wednesday TNR services (904) 276-7729.

The Clay County Animal Services website will be kept current with information on all animals in the shelter. https://www.claycountygov.com/departments/animal-services. Visit www.FindingRover.com to view adoptable, lost, and found pets in your area.

Garbage and Recycling Services

Curbside collection services for garbage and recyclables in Clay County will continue to operate as scheduled. All items should be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Containers should be removed promptly from the road after collection. Residents are encouraged to utilize curbside collection services to avoid unnecessary public contact at solid waste collection facilities. The residential curbside collection standards can be viewed here: https://www.claycountygov.com/departments/environmental-services/residential-curbside-services

Meeting Cancelations

The March 17 Board of County Commissioners Finance and Audit Committee Meeting is canceled.

The March 17 Solite/Stoneridge Farms Public Meeting is canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Fire Stations Limiting Public Access

All Clay County Fire Stations will be providing limited public access for walk-up assistance, until further notice. If you have an emergency, dial 911 for assistance.

Library Closures

All Clay County Public Libraries are currently closed until further notice. Any materials or library card expiration dates have been extended to April 1.

There is a list of distance learning resources available including storytime readings, webcasts, learning games, etc. Visit http://www.claycountygov.com/departments/library/distance-learning-resources to view these resources.

Closure of Senior Centers

Out of an abundance of caution, effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all Clay County senior centers will suspend programming and activities. Anticipate these changes to last for at least 30days.

To-Go meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the client’s registered center, Monday through Friday. Meals will be brought out to your vehicle. Please call (904) 240-2589 for information on program operations.

Orange Park Senior Center Middleburg Senior Center

414 Stowe Ave., Orange Park or 3916 Section St., Middleburg - 904-269-4731 or 904-291-3520

Clayton and Mildred Revels Senior Center Keystone Heights Senior Center

604 Walnut St., Green Cove Springs or NE Commercial Circle, Keystone Heights

904-284-3134 or 352-473-7121

Restaurant update – 3/17/20

The following Clay County restaurants have adjusted their seating capacity to accommodate social distancing (tables being 6 ft. apart) or have voluntarily decreased their seating capacity to 50 or less:

Hibernia Pub at Fleming Island Golf Club

Hurricane Grill & Wings Fleming Island

Irie Diner

The Pub at Magnolia Point Golf Club

Grumpy’s

Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts

Brewer’s Pizza/Pinglehead Brewery

Whitey’s Fish Camp

OP Fish House & Oyster Bar

Just a Pinch Café

Palermo Puerto Rican Kitchen

Johnny’s BBQ Keystone Heights

The following restaurants have closed their dining rooms, but offer takeout or drive thru service:

Crafty Crab

Snowie of Clay County

Chick-fil-A

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Curbside/Takeout/Drive Thru Service Offered

Grumpy’s

Santioni's Italian Restaurant

Whitey’s Fish Camp

Anthony’s Catering

OP Fish House & Oyster Bar

Palermo Puerto Rican Kitchen

Islander Sandwich Company

Johnny’s BBQ Keystone Heights

Mackey’s Munchies

Metro Diner

Mush Armenian Kitchen

Sweet Sensations

The Bakery in Keystone Heights

Culver’s Middleburg

GrubHub Restaurants

Hurricane Grill & Wings Fleming Island

Hibernia Pub at Fleming Island Golf Club

Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts

Brewer’s Pizza/Pinglehead Brewery

OP Fish House & Oyster Bar

Just a Pinch Café

Tunis Seafood Wings & Subs

Mackey’s Munchies

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Midori Sushi & Grill

Clean Eatz

Firehouse Subs

Ruby Tuesday

Your Pie

O’Charley’s

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

Papa John’s

Captain D’s

Burger King

Denny’s

Auntie Anne’s

Steak ‘n Shake

Great American Cookie

Krystal

Olebaba

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Panera Break

Subway

Wawa

DoorDash Restaurants

Hurricane Grill & Wings Fleming Island

Hibernia Pub at Fleming Island Golf Club

Irie Diner

Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts

Brewer’s Pizza/Pinglehead Brewery

Spice

Akaya Grill & Sushi

OP Fish House & Oyster Bar

Metro Diner

Pig BBQ

Tunis Seafood Wings & Subs

MoJo BBQ

Midori Sushi & Grill

Tropical Smoothie Café

Firehouse Subs

Hooter’s

Dick’s Wings

McDonald’s

Chick-fil-A

Panera Bread

Wendy’s

Papa John’s Pizza

Wawa

Panda Express

IHOP

Sonic Drive-In

Arby’s

Denny’s

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Wingstop

Miller’s Ale House

Outback Steakhouse

UberEats Restaurants

Hurricane Grill & Wings Fleming Island

Hibernia Pub at Fleming Island Golf Club

Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts

Brewer’s Pizza/Pinglehead Brewery

OP Fish House & Oyster Bar

Metro Diner

Bite Squad Restaurants

Hurricane Grill & Wings Fleming Island

Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts

Brewer’s Pizza/Pinglehead Brewery

MoJo BBQ

