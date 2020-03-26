80ºF

Community

St. Johns County Public Library plays music, reads on Facebook

How cool is this?

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Employees at the St. Johns County Public Library created a fun online story time on Thursday.

During a Faecbook Live, a few people got together to play instruments and read to children.

This is another way of learning and spreading love while quarantined at home.

You can watch more videos here.

Posted by St. Johns County Public Library on Thursday, March 26, 2020

