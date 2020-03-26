St. Johns County Public Library plays music, reads on Facebook
How cool is this?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Employees at the St. Johns County Public Library created a fun online story time on Thursday.
During a Faecbook Live, a few people got together to play instruments and read to children.
This is another way of learning and spreading love while quarantined at home.
Posted by St. Johns County Public Library on Thursday, March 26, 2020
