Hightide Burrito lets you buy lunch for health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hightide Burrito has partnered with Baptist Health and Ascension St. Vincent’s to allow patrons to buy burritos for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We are beyond grateful that you are continuing to support HTB through the COVID-19 crisis. And we want to pay it forward to the health care workers we are beyond grateful for as well,” the company wrote.

When you order a meal online or by call-in at either the San Marco or Ortega location of Hightide Burrito Co., you’ll be asked if you want to add Burritos for Heroes to your order. Each additional meal is $6.50, and you can add as many as you like.

The meals, including burrito, chips and salsa -- plus a thank you tucked in -- are prepared following the restaurant’s safety protocols and then delivered in bulk to Baptist Health downtown from the San Marco location or Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Riverside from the Ortega location.

The hot meals go to health care heroes -- and sheroes -- and those who support them to care for the sick -- think receptionists, custodians “those hospitals don’t clean themselves, you know.”

To order a meal and add one for a local health care hero, go to https://www.hightideburrito.com/.