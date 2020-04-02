Want to thank a health care hero? Buy them some Girl Scout Cookies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs -- we all have our favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

We’re betting the nurses, doctors and staff members at our area hospitals do, too.

And you can help satisfy that craving -- and give them a much-deserved sweet treat -- thanks to the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council’s Cookies for Health Heroes initiative.

They have committed to donating at least 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the front-line workers at hospitals across the area.

But you can help them go above and beyond that goal by donating to the Cookies for Health Heroes initiative.

One hundred percent of donations will go toward providing cookies to the workers, the Council said. And the Council will match all donations given on top of the 20,000 boxes already committed.

“Giving back to the community is a pillar of what it means to be a Girl Scout,” said Gateway Council CEO Mary Anne Jacobs. “Though we may not be able to assist in the aid and care these workers are providing our community friends and family, we can at least help to show our gratitude towards them. Through the Cookies for Health Heroes initiative, we’re proud to provide thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies that will bring a smile to health care workers across North Florida.”

AT&T, Gulf Power Company, and other companies and individuals have already funded additional Girl Scout Cookies through this initiative.

Deliveries begin this week at the following organizations:

Mayo Clinic

UF Health

Flagler Health+

Orange Park Medical Center

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Putnam Community Medical Center

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside

Ascension Sacred Heart

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Destin

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

“These donations enable Gateway Council to distribute additional Girl Scout Cookies to more emergency care workers in our community, including health care professionals and first responders, pharmacists and grocery store employees to name a few,” the Council said.

The new Cookies for Health Heroes initiative comes on the heels of Gateway Council’s support of Soldier’s Angels during the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which allowed customers to assist active-duty military personnel, veterans and military families by purchasing packages of cookies to donate to the organization.

To learn more about Cookies for Health Heroes and to donate, visit bit.ly/CookiesforHeroes.