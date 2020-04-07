Channel 4 to air Resurrection Sunday service from Celebration Church on Easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We know many of you haven't been able to attend church in person in a few weeks.

With this Sunday being Easter, News4Jax wanted to bring a special service to you.

Celebration Church will be sharing their Resurrection Sunday service with us, and it will air at 9 a.m. on Channel 4.

Celebration is a local church with a main campus in Jacksonville, and several other campuses in surrounding areas. For more information about the church, visit celebration.org.

This Sunday's pretaped service will feature three songs of worship, a message from Lead City Pastor Tim Timberlake and a time to celebrate communion.

The church said if you'd like to join in communion, just grab crackers and juice -- or whatever you have on hand.

The service will air from 9-10 a.m. Sunday on Channel 4, so News4Jax will not be airing This Week in Jacksonville at 9 a.m.

We hope you’ll join us this Sunday, and we can all feel a little closer as a community, despite having to stay apart.