Channel 4 to air Resurrection Sunday service from Celebration Church on Easter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We know many of you haven't been able to attend church in person in a few weeks.
With this Sunday being Easter, News4Jax wanted to bring a special service to you.
Celebration Church will be sharing their Resurrection Sunday service with us, and it will air at 9 a.m. on Channel 4.
Celebration is a local church with a main campus in Jacksonville, and several other campuses in surrounding areas. For more information about the church, visit celebration.org.
This Sunday's pretaped service will feature three songs of worship, a message from Lead City Pastor Tim Timberlake and a time to celebrate communion.
The church said if you'd like to join in communion, just grab crackers and juice -- or whatever you have on hand.
The service will air from 9-10 a.m. Sunday on Channel 4, so News4Jax will not be airing This Week in Jacksonville at 9 a.m.
We hope you’ll join us this Sunday, and we can all feel a little closer as a community, despite having to stay apart.
